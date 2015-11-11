The new Google Asus OnHub is so wave-inducing

CNET First Look
The new Google Asus OnHub is so wave-inducingCNET editor Dong Ngo makes you wave with the new Google Asus OnHub router.
Transcript
Hey, guys! This is the new Google OnHub made by ASUS. This one here is almost exactly the same as the previous OnHub made by TB Link, as I have right here. Well, almost because they are different. If you take the foot of OnHub and put it upside down I would kinda have the second one. Now kinda because the new one here has one new feature that doesn't exist in the first one. It's called wave control. Basically it has the proximity sensor right here so you can wave like this and direct the WiFi signal. Let's try it, here you go. Is your WiFi better there now? No? Okay, this hand then. Both hand. Better? No? Well maybe because it doesn't really work. In my testing there's no indication that wave control work in term of performance, as well as any feedback at all. But let's say that if it did work, would you actually stand off of your couch walk to the router over there and wave at it? We have a remote control now. And we also have remote control with this router, which is the mobile apps on the phone. You can use the apps to customize the router, set it up, and also make one or two of the connected clients the priority. So why wait? Other than that, the other router has nothing new compared to this one. It still has just one lan port on the back here. It supposedly has a few cool features such as support for Bluetooth and some other wild standard But they are not yet activated for now. Now on the back here there is a USB port that doesn't do anything for now. And when you set it up, you also made this cool sound. The router always, and I mean always connect to a Google app. for it to work. In testing it did, indeed, offer a bit of bad performance compared to the previous OnHub but not really to justify the extra cost of 20 dollars. At 220 dollars this is the most expensive Asus 1900 router on the market. You can get a different Router from Asus or Onhub company that offers a lot more and costs a lot less. For more on this one here check out my full review at cnet.com. Basically like the previous onhubs this new onhub here is a good, but very expensive router. That is only fun for like, five minutes. After that you likely are gonna get more satisfaction form waving at a stranger on the street. They always wave back at me. And that's because I'm [UNKNOWN]. This has been the first look at the Google Asus OnHub Router.