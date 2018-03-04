The Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet feels so powerful

Special Features
Transcript
[MUSIC] But this [LAUGH] does put a smile on my face. What's up guys? Brian Tong here, and as you can see in front of me, I'm super excited about this. We just got this in. Read the word up here, it says TOYS. And this is going to be our unboxing and first look at Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet. From Hasbro, it's coming out on March the 3rd, 2018 so I'm just gonna [SOUND], not strong enough, but that's okay. All right let's just whip getting in this thing [SOUND]. This kind of, this has got to be the collectible of the year [SOUND]. I'll just do this my way. Here we go. [NOISE] Look at this. [NOISE] This is beautiful. This is beautiful. All right, so, you know this is a replica of the infinity gauntlet from the Avenger's movie, Infinity War. Coming out now bumped up to April 27th, holy crap, this is awesome. So what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna crack into this box very carefully because I wanna preserve the packaging, so later I can resell it on eBay for twice the value. All right we're gonna open this up and just see what we can get inside here. You guys don't see what I'm seeing right now This is amazing, all right? Should I pull it out? I'm gonna pull it out, I'm gonna pull it out here. This is so cool. Man, let's just be very careful with this. Okay, [LAUGH]. Look at this thing. Look at this thing. How do I get this off? I should be very gentle with this. All right, look at this beast right here. This stands 19.5 inches tall. [BLANK_AUDIO] I'm getting giddy right here. You can see the design here, it's beautiful, you have all the gems. One of the keys of this is that you have to add three double A batteries. So I'm gonna improvise and kinda figure out How to do this. It appears I need a screwdriver. Does anyone have a screwdriver? [SOUND] Right here, the magic of video! All right so I'm not only a lefty but I'm gonna unscrew this panel here. If you could smell this right you know that smell of Fresh plastic, kinda like a new Mac smell, or like your fresh car smell like mm smells good, smells good. All right let's get this, just bare with me my screwdriving capabilities. All right, so i'm going to unscrew that. And here you can see double A batteries. I keep on saying triple, double A. Boom Boom. All my childhood fantasies are going to be completed in a second. All right, I'm going to put this panel back on there. **** it on. Yeah, nice and tight, nice and tight, okay? Come on, come on. Let's play with this thing, okay. [BLANK_AUDIO] Let's put this panel back in place, and you may or may not be able to see this, but inside This gauntlet, I'm gonna show it to you. We'll have to get a little better light in here but there's actually a grip for my hand. And then if you feel around here, there's actual rings that control the different fingers, what? Are you listening to that? Wait, what just happened. Okay, this is awesome. I just turned on the Infinity Gauntlet. How do I How do I flex my hands out now? [NOISE] Okay. So you put your hand here and like squeezing them down here. And theres actually, there's a release right here. So it appears that, if I put this release down And lock the fingers down. Watch and when I shove it right now, so you can do some creative things like. We're going to blur that out so you can't see this. I know, you're jelly now Hi! All right, also come cool details here that you may not have noticed. Not only is it a 19.5-inch replica, if you look at this, the actual infinity stones are shaped differently from each other. So you obviously have the mind stone, it's in Vision's head. Over here we have the time stones, the Eye of Agamotto that is in the possession of Doctor Strange, We have the Power Stone that the Nova Corps is holding on to after Guardians of the Galaxy Volume I. Then we have the Space Stone where it appears that Loki has recovered it from Thor Ragnarok and it's in his possession. Hold on a second, let me try to turn this back on. [SOUND] Yeah [NOISE] Hear that? Also, this is the reality stone. This was in the possession of the collector. And then this guy here, this is a big deal. This is the soul stone, we haven't seen it yet. This is the infinity gauntlet. Even the thumb moves, look at that. Every finger has a loop. This is so awesome, I'm gonna walk around and I'm gonna try different things with this, but there you have it, the first unboxing of the Infinity Gauntlet from Marvel Legends, and this thing's boss. [MUSIC]