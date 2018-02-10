Apple Byte Extra Crunchy
The iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus probably won't feel the effects of Apple's throttling (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 118)New hardware and software design will reduce the effect of Apple's performance management software on the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus. The HomePod reviews are here, and AirPower could come in March.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Good morning and good afternoon. My name is Steven Beecham, producer of the Apple Byte Extra Crunchy podcast, with your host, Mr. Brian Tong. What's up everybody? Welcome to the show. It's episode 118, Apple Byte Extra Crunchy. We're here in the studio, live, together, like in the same place in San Francisco. Yeah. Maybe, that's how we do it. Again, this is the show that's kind of our complimentary piece to the actual Apple Byte podcast, the video show that's weekly. We have new stories that keep on happening, because in the Apple world everything drops constantly. To be part of the show, we had tons of calls from you all. We continue to do that. The number to call us is at 1-800-616-2638. 1-800-616-2638, leave your name, where your from, and then just get to your comments. I think this week because we scold the people. And said okay no more two minute calls. You guys tightened it up for us, which we appreciate. So I think we're actually gonna be able to get through more calls today, right? Yeah, that's great. We get a lot more calls cuz they're shorter so [CROSSTALK]. So that benefits everyone here, but I do appreciate it an everything. All right just jump in the show we know the big story this week. The big headline story this week the HomePod is finally out. It was released to multiple outlets and YouTubers for review. cNet has their own, but But because it was like what I called the big red machine, they gave us a home pod unit to our smart home crew, they're based out of Kentucky. And so they actually have our review, obviously, you can check out CNet's own or others. I will be personally getting mine tomorrow. And then I'm just gonna be goofing around with it. A lot of times I like to spend extensive time with it. So you'll get my review, I kind of have a little more laid back, casual style about it. And I wanna really delivery what it does great. And we know everyone is raving about the sound, which is kinda what we expected. The sound is the focus for Apple. But beyond that, everything we kinda know about it. A 349 price tag, Siri's not that smart and I will dive into exactly how smart it is or isn't. But I can tell you right now I think the biggest thing that people are frustrated about, and, again, this doesn't surprise us, but this is kind of par for the course when you talk about how Apple does things. Sure it supports all the Apple's services and Apple music recently. There was an announcement how Apple music subscribers, actual paying subscribers had at something about 30 million subscribers in the US. They pay they're paying but I wonder how much of that is. [UNKNOWN] the initial trials but that's a huge number And really when you look at this device it is made for someone who is strictly in the Apple ecosystem. And I'm talking about someone who uses Apple Music, someone who uses iCloud matching, and someone who has the iTunes, sorry, the iTunes Match Service. And then purchased songs that they own from iTunes. It's for you. There is no headphone or audio 3.5 mm headphone jack on it, there's also, this is the biggest bugaboo for me, we're all conditioned to connect to any type of bluetooth speaker we want to, this home pod has bluetooth 5.0, but it does not support any phones To stream music over Bluetooth. It only supports iPhones running iOS 11. Are you serious? So what that means is you have a non iPhone, you can't connect to the homepod. If you have an iPhone that doesn't have iOS 11 You can't use it with the HomePod. And also, no one has really dugged deep into what happens if you have Apple music by your own and Android phone. My assumption is you're putting your credentials but you really have to talk directly to the HomePod. You won't be able to stream or control your Apple music collection from your Android phone Hm. So that's my assumption, based on how Apple is doing this. No one's really dug into that. Also just suble things how the Siri on the home pod believe it or not is more limit Then Siri on your phone. So you're not even getting the same Siri, meaning you can't do the same things. It's kind of crazy, but Apple is targeting a specific market for this. And until I get my hands on it, we'll really see. But overall, everyone says the sound is on point. But if you want to pay $350 for a speaker, it better sound the best in its class for that price. But beyond that, it's really for the diehard Apple loyalists and there will be software updates. The other thing to mention, we have talked about this, AirPlay2 is not ready yet, so you will not be able to buy two HomePods right now and use them in stereo sound which is one of the features they promised when they announced it. And also there is no multi room supports so you can't put two home pods in two different rooms and locations and play the same music from it. Right now, it's just the home pod so it is coming out Friday. To mention also about preorders. For the longest time these were readily available but right now at least in the UK they're delayed out until February the 13th which is three, four days. I think Australia has a one week wait time. That's really more an inventory but just this morning or really maybe last night Availability in the US changed from February 9th which is launch date to February 13th. So there are more people that are jumping on it. But it is the first Apple product that I can remember that took two weeks for it to even fulfill its pre-order and then get the date pushed back, I mean that's never happened so. Yeah. I'm stoked to hear what it sounds like, man. I mean. Yeah, I mean. That's a big selling point. I bet it sounds great. Will you'll get one here in the SF office tomorrow. Sweet. So and the funny thing is it's not like we can play songs that you know on it, because of money licensing rights. That's right. We'll play generic songs that you don't know. [LAUGH] Yeah. But But, it's an interesting thing. I think it's just one of those products that really people in general, there are people that are excited about it. I think the loyal Apple fans. The loyal die-hard ones, but it is the most ecosystem locked product you could ever think of quite honestly that Apple has [UNKNOWN]. You can even use. Airpods on Android phones. That's cool. You can't use a Homepod as a music speaker over Bluetooth. That's a big deal to me. That's been like most of the reviews I've been reading is like, it's great but it's trapped in Apple's universe. Super trapped. So you kind of- It's the Trap Pod, it's the Trap Pod. So anyways, check that out. We'd love to hear People by the time our next show comes up for the Apply Byte extra crunchy, call in if you bought a Home Pod. Let us know what your thoughts are. Give us your kind of quick one minute, one minute and a half mini review. What you like and what you don't like. We'd just love to hear from you to kind of contribute just the overall feeling, what people are feeling about the Home Pod. So there you go. All right, also a lot of iPhone news dropped this week as well. Apple released their second betas for macOS High Sierra, they released their second beta for iOS 11 which is really important, and the second beta for tvOS. But what we found that was the most interesting thing as part of this, is that the iOS beta, it's the second beta. It's the first time it introduced this actual new battery health feature. From Apple. And so what is this battery health feature do? Basically it does a variety of things that tells you pretty much the condition or the capacity of your battery. Has that change over time because we know. With the 6, the 6s, and the 7. Those are the phones through iOS 11 that were affected, where they were throttled down if the battery wasn't great. And then we have this whole thing now where people are getting their batteries replaced. I don't know if we really have to get into how ugly it is, but we talked about it for the past four shows, so I'm not gonna get into it as much. But this new battery health feature will tell you how your battery's doing. It'll also offer you the option to turn off the throttling feature. But this is in the Beta 2, so if you're part of the developer program you can check it out right now. I don't honestly off the top of my head, I don't know if they released it for the public beta just yet. But this is out there and it's worth checking out. I think it's really cool that at least they've done and answered every question we have. The other nugget that I found out that came out really interesting from this is Apple then officially announced on their support page that the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X are gonna be less impacted by this performance management tool. And why they say the actual physical hardware and software design of those three phones specifically should see less issues in regards to this whole okay, if your battery performance is low and we're going to throttle your phone down. And I think a lot of that has to do with there's a lot of co-processors and just really more raw power in the actual new iPhone 8s and the iPhone Ten with the new processors inside of it. And that's really what's kind of eating those phones. I know everyone's worried like, will I have to worry about this long term? We'll wait and find out, but at least right now They are saying that the 8, the 8 plus, and the 10 won't be nearly as affected by these really performance management issues. [LAUGH] I almost felt like I said. [LAUGH] Performance issues. Yeah, this this really like the iPhone 6's that it affects. 6, 6S and 7 are I mean, seven is having other issues beyond that, too. Really? Yeah. Even just actual functionality issues, as well. The other thing that I did want to mention is a quick story I kind of missed and skipped over, because there's just a lot to talk about. Is that Recode recently reported as well that Apple, right now they're not doing anything about it. But they are mulling over the idea of whether or not to offer rebates to customers who previously purchased full price iPhone battery replacements. Because if you had a phone that was out of warranty before Apple basically made this reveal of what they were doing .People still wane in and wanted to get their batteries replaced and paid $79. Yeah. Instead the changed $29 price that they're now offering. Yeah. So Apple has directly said, yes we are exploring this and we will update you accordingly. So we'll find out. There's a lot of users. You've gotta win some good faith back. I know there's hundreds of millions of Apple fans out there. But do the right thing They're sitting on I think the number now is $280 billion of cash. Yeah, they can kick down 40 bucks. Do the right thing and just get it over with. Just this article coming up that they're mulling it over tells me that they're gonna do it, they're just trying to figure out how to do it. So,- And they wouldn't even adress it pretty much if they weren't pretty much going to do it. Yeah, exactly, they would just ignore it. [LAUGH] Maybe like, what problem? What issue? I have no idea what you're talking about. Yeah, what do you mean? Another kind of new issue popping up that we are keeping an eye on. And this is being growing in the Apple forums, is being reported by the Financial Times. That is, a growing number of iPhone 10 users, Are unable to accept calls and Apple is actually looking into this investigation. What's happening is the screen which doesn't have, right, a touch ID button or physical button to prompt it. Sometimes you're go getting calls where the screen stays off and then they don't even get to see on screen visually the accept or the client button. No. And so I'm wondering, that hasn't happen to me yet But it's something worth mentioning just because this is a growing thing in the support forums. I think it's around like a 15 or 20 page doc now. But even people that are having this issue, they've tried to restore their phones, redo the software. And they're still getting the same issue. So just We're not throwing out any bad apples right now. Just something->> That's a serious bad apple though if true. If true. You got a a thousand dollar phone, you can't answer the phone call.>> Yeah, that could be ap problem.>> [LAUGH] That could be a problem. We also want to let you know that today's show is unsullied by any sponsorship or influence.>> Hey. But that will change the next Three to four weeks. So basically just to let you know, no one is paying us to sit here right now. Other than Cnet. Yes. Thank you Cnet for paying us. Thank you. We're just messing around. Alright. Onto the other stories here just kinda, some follow up with. Apple products across the board, after their earnings report. We know about the Apple watch. Apple still, yet to reveal official sales numbers. They don't like to do that. So, what we do is we lean on projections and ideas from other data analytics that really follow the market and the movement of actual units. So, according, To research firm [INAUDIBLE]. They estimate that shipments for the Apple Watch topped an all time high of 18 million units last year in 2017. Now that's an over 50% increase compared to the roughly 12 million units. That was a shift in 2016. They said of this break down 48% of them were Apple series 3, while 52% were series 2 or older models. Of the series 3 purchased around, 13% of customers opted in for the LT model which I did and which is. Really, the best version to do if you're an active lifestyle [CROSSTALK]. Really, I mean, the series three watch with LTE and watch OS 4 transformed it completely. I've said it over and over and over. It's a legitimate product. And look, there's no surprise. Great hardware, great software, put them together. Even if it takes you three years to do it and then finally the market responding. Again, Apple won't reveal their numbers. They bundle this is with the Apple TV, with accessories like the Air Pods and their Beat sales. And even their home pods they'll be bundled together. So, look, it's been three years. It's not like Apple is doing gangbusters. Look, if they hit If they hit a bench mark of like 50 million Apple watches sold we would have probably had about it, even 20 million but we still have it. Because they brag about it so much when they hit those bench marks. So, good news coming out from the Apple watch. Another really cool story standing in the same place comes to us from this new study. From a company called Cardiogram. And what they've basically found is that according to this study, this is really their first large-scale study that demonstrates how an ordinary heart rate sensor, something that we could find in the Apple Watch and others, even the Fitbit, that it can actually, really, detect early signs of diabetes And they did this by, they have this whole study that they put out they have people up into it. But, this is kind of crazy that we've talked about although may not be the sexiest thing apple using the apple watch to get into health and fitness what really the medical field And so they've from their studies, it suggests that the Apple Heart Rate Sensor itself can detect early signs of diabetes. The pancreas is connected to the heart through the nervous system. And according to this report, the heart rate variability changes, when a person begins experiencing diabetes like symptoms. Hm. That's awesome. Really cool. We also know that Apple has their own official Apple heart study. That's a partnership with Standford. And so you can actually opt into that right now. I kept on getting notifications, like opt in, opt in. So I'm like forget it. I don't want to see this anymore. I'm just gonna opt in. But they're trying to basically detect abnormal heart conditions, arrhythmia. And to see how they can connect that, and really warn people ahead of time. I think there was a story about a gentleman who his heart rate kind of picked, and he didn't know what was going on, and he went to the hospital I don't know if it was a stroke or not, but they caught his medical condition before it actually hit him. That's huge, man. So this stuff is already happening. That's like preemptive strike. Exactly. This stuff is already happening. Yeah, I know, not the sexy sexy, but- No, that's sexy actually. You wanna know if your heart has a norm. You do? If your heart is beating irregularly or too fast, you wanna know that. Well I'm just telling you, just don't eat McDonald's every day. [LAUGH] I think you'll be okay. Please, yeah. Yeah, don't do that. I mean, I love a Big Mac and a fish fillet, and I'll kill a 20 piece chicken McNugget in one sitting. I don't know about you. Last night I got the two cheeseburger deal. I was in a hurry. I had to eat that. But it was good, wasn't it? Wonderful. Well you know it sucks, because I could still do it, but there's a time where whenever I got to McDonald's, I literally would kill two Big Macs. Two Big Macs? Two Big Macs and a fries. Wow! With sweet and sour sauce, I put the sweet and sour sauce in there. [LAUGH] I don't think I could do that. That's impressive, man. Today? But I had to stop it because I'm like, this is probably not good for me. Yeah, how do you feel an hour after you eat McDonald's? You feel weird, and you definitely feel different. You're like, something is wrong. It's called good. [LAUGH] It's called satisfied. I'm just kidding [LAUGH] There's something in the bottom of my stomach. All right just some new stories, also we're kind of throwing this under the bundle of maybe March announcements coming up. Historically Apple has put out new product releases in March. Last year it was the iPhone, I think it was the iPhone 7 Red Edition. We also saw a new iPad Pro. The 9.7 inch and then we saw a new Mac Book as well. And if I recall right, I believe they bumped up the capacity of the iPhone SE as well. Those were some of their announcements in the March time period. You guys can fact check me if you want to, but I believe those were some of the core products that came out. What we know right now, people have been asking, what's going on with Apple's AirPower, their maxi pad? Yeah, we got a call about that, too. So I'm gonna say they said 2018. We still have yet to see a new Air Pods with the actual charging case. Right, they're They showed off that there will be an actual Airpods that comes out with a rechargeable case that you can drop on this AirPower pad. The Apple Watch and iPhone will support it. So I don't if they got their ish together. The delayed the Homepod. So maybe that might have delayed the Power, but. I'm gonna, let's put March on the calendar, let's just call it right now. Let's just say March for. All right, March. March it is. Could be totally wrong. Also iPhone SE2, tons of rumors about that. Maybe we'll see something like that in March. I think, the thing about the iPhone SE2. There's still such a, we get questions about it all the time. I know, it's a popular phone. Like what's going on with the iPhone SE and that money, four-inch form factor that people still love. People still want that. I'm going to assume we're going to see that some time this year, but I think the big thing is that this SE II because of just how it's advanced. If you look at the current iPhone SE It feels like. I mean like it's basically like the iPhone 5 design. So there's no way in my mind. Which was a good design. There's just no way in my mind that it would ever look the same. Like the iPhone SE 2 would at least be a modernized looking thing. I'm gonna throw it out there. By the time this has come out, Touch ID, force touch might be in that screen. But I think they just need to released a refreshed iPhone SE 2. It's been a popular phone that surprised Apple how well it sold. It surprised them how well it did. Yeah, definitely. And so there's no reason not to do this, even though, I think the last time they showed their product line, it was, again, it was a row of six or seven different phones. I do miss that screen size, I mean- But would you go back? Would you go back? I think I would, I mean, I know it'd feel small and it'd take some getting used to, I'd be like, this looks really small, but, After a while I think I would just be fine with it again cuz I had it for a couple years before, didn't have any problems with it. It was legit five years ago. All right. [LAUGH] I'm just messing around everybody. Five years. See I think people sometimes have a complex when you make jokes about the tech piece that they have and they take it personally. It's like It's not personal. No, it's not. But everybody's always got to be personal when it comes to saying a bad thing about a product that they spent money for. I don't know why. I'm still trying to wrap my brain around that. Cuz they're worried that they made the wrong decisions, maybe. That's fine but then why take it as a personal attack. I know. If I say something bad about the HomePod they'll be like, you're so negative. I'm like, I'm actually just telling you the truth. Did I ever say I hate it? Did I ever say it's crappy? No, I just said it's not up to par with what's out there, industry-wise. And yeah, it'll probably Sound the best and according to all reports, it does sound the best. It doesn't match up in terms of its brains, but in terms of its sound, it's superior. But I still think my THX sound. That's what I'm talking about. My THX system at my home probably sounds better. Humble brag. Yes, humble brag. I also think my Adobe [INAUDIBLE] system probably sounds better. Probably. Humble brag. [LAUGH] With a 12 inch subwoofer. Wow! I think I've got a- Yours is a 10 or 12. Honestly, I don't even get to use it to its full capacity. I'm in an apartment. People complain when I thump that too hard. I'm in a townhouse, I don't care. [LAUGH] I just bump it. I hear my neighbors sometimes when they're bumping their movies. Yeah, yeah. It's fine. I hear a lot of bumping next door. [LAUGH] All right, whew! iPad news. Let's go. Yeah. Do you believe this? Do you think, true or false, the iPad was the top selling tablet? Last year. What do you think? I believe that. Are you looking at the headline, or not? No, I'm not actually, but I could do that. Okay, here's another question. Do you believe that the iPad sold more units than Samsung and Amazon combined or sold less? That's a tough one. I think maybe they sold more? You are correct, Steven Beecham! Because those other ones, you see those Samsung tablets and the other tablets. and they just look like toys. They look like things that are going to be in the garbage in the near future. I don't know. They just don't look great. I'm not feeling it. Check this out. Research firm, IDC, released their results based on data that is again an estimate Now here is the thing, we know the actual iPad units sold, pyhsically sold by Apple which totaled 43.8 million units in 2017- Damn 43.8 million. Now again IDC is estimating Samsung and Amazon the key [UNKNOWN] units that Sumsung and Amazon shift. Shipping means going to retail. Doesn't necessarily mean 100% sell through. Samsung shipped 24.9 million tablets last year, and Amazon shipped 16.7 million tablets last year. If you combine those totals that's 41.6 million, which is 2.2 million lower than iPad sales. Wow.>>So while the industry continues to shrink, Apples iPads pretty much stayed flat, which is a good thing because the overall market the client's 6.5% and again, you know one of my favorite toys, iPad pro. iPad Pro. And the iPad's, they last forever too. Aren't you still using like your iPad? My 3 is still rocking, dude. I've got no issues. That's what I'm talking about. It's legit. Another story that just came out this week in regards to the new iPad Pro that, again, we'll most likely see sometime this year. We know that everyone has already kind of talked about how it's gonna have some level of face ID. And minimum bezels, Apple III and Apple engineers have applied for a new patent that was just surfaced that could indicate how the Apple Pencil will evolve. We don't know if this is gonna come this year. It could be down the road, it could be never. But this new pattern showcases and features an Apple pencil or a stylus basically that can be used outside the confines of a usual iPad so it can be used on A laptop screen or on a desktop screen, which okay, fine, we already know the Microsoft [INAUDIBLE]. Wait, wait, wait. Touchscreen MacBooks. I'm just saying the patent indicates it could be used that way. Wait. Are they changing their tunen over their at Apple? With an Apple, with a stylus though. A stylus. I mean a pencil, not a stylus. Pencil, a pencil, I'm sorry. Now here's the other thing that makes this cool. According to the Pen application there's going to be motion and orientation sensors in this stylus. Even something along the lines of a camera, who knows? Not like a camera to take pictures per se but we kinda jokingly like to call them four sensors which will allow also this Apple Pencil to be used Completely on a different surface, like a table or on paper. It could be gamified, they're gonna try to gamify this thing. Yeah, just- Could it be almost like a gaming remote, like a controller, a Wii remote or something? Sure, or this could just be the first steps to be like, yeah, there is gonna be an actual iPhone note [LAUGH] you know this is gonna revolutionise Pictionary. I'm excited, it's the best pencil you've ever used [LAUGH]. The world's smartest pencil It is the world's smartest pencil. Anyway that is a [UNKNOWN] it doesn't mean it's actually happening but there's always some cool fun nuggets just to see what Apple's doing with tech. When you talk about that stuff. All right, that's kind of the meat and potatoes of this story. So should we got the calls- That's it. [UNKNOWN] love? Again, remember, the number is 1-800-616-2638. Call us, name where you're from and get to it, and let's chit chat, y'all. Yeah, we had a lot of great calls. And they were short, so we could fit more into the show. [SOUND] So let's go ahead and start with number one, here we go. [MUSIC] Whoops, I've still got music playing. That's fine, I'm feeling it. Hey, guys, Ben from Indiana, love the show. I've got a question for you. It seems like ever since iOS 11 My phone has not done well with geofencing and bluetooth connection with my smart home. For example, I have Kevo Smart Locks, and I'm supposed to be able to tap the lock, and it's supposed to lock or unlock the door. Geofencing for Army security cameras. For turning my lights on and off with this and that, just various things. With my smarthome, it just seems like there isn't good recognition of the location services to make those things happen. Just wondered if you guys have noticed any of that. Has a problem with iOS11. It seemed like with iOS10, it was perfect, it worked great. So I wonder what you thought. Thanks a lot, appreciate it, bye. Yeah, I mean, I think what I experienced, I haven't experienced what you have. But biggest thing was when iOS11 came onto the table, all of a sudden my bluetooth Stopped working the same way with my home theater where, you know, I just pump Bluetooth audio into it. And also even connecting to not my car but my girlfriend's car, for whatever reason it stopped and so I had to repair that connection in the car fine but it didn't, it still doesn't work the same way it does before, it's not as consistent. I have to actually update the software on my receiver. Home receiver, audio receiver in order for it to see the Bluetooth again. Which I thought that was weird. I'm like, what, it's just Bluetooth. So once IOS11 hit some of those devices that I work with and that I connect with, they had problems, and some of them aren't acting the same, so. I gotta imagine other people have similar issues as well, because it's not just isolated to me and you, bro. I wouldn't know, because I'm still on 10. Hey yo! Okay. Smart guy. [LAUGH] Smart guy. My wife updated, and then she started reporting all these problems, and I was just like, I'm not gonna do this. Don't do it! No. Okay, here we go. Let's go. Next call. Hey, guys, this is Juan from Orlando, Florida. Just wanted to give you a call, guys, and tell you what a good job you guys are doing. Just wanted to say, this message is for Brian. I love how you when the Airpod came out He said, my god, it's so hard to get. And now the HomePod comes out and you're complaining that you can get it right now. So just make up your mind. You complain for having it now, you complain for not having it. I'm just messing around. I'm very excited for the HomePod, actually. I have Alexa at home, but every time I get visitors, they always play with her all the time. And it kinda annoys me sometimes that you can Responds to anybody commands but, Siri on the home pod. I got Siri on my phone cuz she only responds to my commands. So when I say hey Siri she will respond now when everybody says, hey Siri, she only responds to me, and I like that feature a lot. So hopefully the home pod. Or she will have that though, she will only respond to my voice. Not to anybody else's voice. But cool. Just a thought. Thank you so much guys, love the show. Keep up the good work. I get a sense that he's very possessive of his technology. Yeah, he wants a very obedient screen. Only only talks to me. She only talks to me, she only talks to me, no one else. Just me. Just me. Don't talk to them. I get upset. Only me. now we know that Siri cannot support multiple users so the thing about the HomePod is that she's actually made to respond to multiple people so I don't know if that same voice coding like you said right we know it if I say the magic words to my phone Technically, based on how I trained it it shouldn't set off someone else's phone. But with the Home Pod it's actually supposed to be able to respond to multiple people, just not be able to identify multiple people from each other. But if you don't have any friends, then Siri will only talk to you anyways. True, true dat. True, but also I wasn't complaining about the availability of the products. I'm just making a point. Yeah. HomePods not sold out after two weeks, now they finally are four days out but that tells you something about the demand for a product. HomePod was not sold out after it was also delayed for a long time, right? That's correct. And the AirPods were delayed also, okay. But they were sold out for literally almost a year. They were sold out Not a year, not a year. Let me take that back. They came out in late December and up to to like July, August they were still had a four to six weeks shipping time on Apple's website. And that's right because the iPhone 10 Came out and the Air Pods were not available when the iPhone X came out. That is correct. Yeah, see. That's what he's talking about. You would complain about that too, bro. Yes. [LAUGH] Okay. Next call, here we go. We got a bunch more left. Hey guys, this is Paul. I was calling about the Apple HomePod. And I was wondering why they didn't put it on some type of base that's almost like a wireless charger? And you can actually take it outdoors with you if you wanna go barbecue outside Side in the backyard or something. Just wondering why they didn't think of that. Love your show and watching it right now. Thanks for everything guys. You guys have a great one. Bye bye. I'll tell you why they didn't do that. Home Pod 2, Home Pod 2. [LAUGH] It's like, come on, Home Pod 2. No, that's a great idea. I didn't know you couldn't unplug it and take it to places with you. Yeah, it's you know they got rid of the headphone jack but they still got the power jack. Cuz I thought in that Diplo video he was like carrying it around and moving it around. Well that was the Google one. Shh. [LAUGH] But also Google, the Google Max is tethered down Okay. He was just rotating it and stuff. I see, okay. I'm all backwards. Some of the mobile ones that, let's see, you don't. The Bose has a speaker that actually sounds really good. It looks like a mini lantern that's completely, not wireless, but you can take it around you wherever you wanna go. Someone in the chat room is saying the HomePod is sold out now. Well I'm saying. 4 day wait. Yes. Correct. 4 day wait. Ok. In the U.S. it is a 4 day wait. Yeah, we mentioned that earlier in the show but they are correct. There's a 4 day wait in the U.S. But until yesterday it was still readily available. Hmm.. And it was on pre-order for two, you had two weeks to pre-order it. Cool. And then we also don't know how many units they actually produced of that. Yeah, I mean whether they did 10 million, 5 million. I doubt they did millions. I don't know. I think I could see them do like 5 million. Think so? They can make whatever they want. They're sitting on $280 plus billion of cash. They could literally do anything they want. That's an ocean of cash. Okay, here we go. My name is Keno and I wanna know has Apple lost it? What's wrong with their products now? How come they're so expensive? Why are they so buggy? That's my question. Thanks. [LAUGH] Cool. We're not gonna dig. Look, if you listen to our show I think we've made it pretty clear it's not the same company. And all those questions that you've had have been answered multiple times. We just liked how your call sounded. Yeah, sounded great. It's like To why are they so buggy? I think it was his inner monolog just coming out in this nice rythm. Yeah, he put a nice space in-between each question. Like why? [LAUGH] And was it Keyno or kayno because, Kayno- Is it Keyno? Let me see. It's so. My name is Keyno. Keyno. Keno. That's a Vegas. I believe Keno was the name of Ernie. No, was it Keno or a Kenu, not Keanu. [LAUGH] I think it's was Keno was the name of Ernie Reyes Jr's character in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2. [LAUGH] Keno- I'll keep you- Is that Rufio? No, that's not Rufio. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Rufio is Dante Basco. Sometimes people think that I'm Rufio, but I'm not. I'm gonna look this up while we listen to the next call. I'm gonna confirm that Ernie Reyes Jr was Keno in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Secret of the Ooze. We've got a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reference and a Hook reference in the same minute. [LAUGH] Okay, here we go. Next call, this one is real short. Hi, my name is Max. I'm from Texas. I was just wondering if we'd be able to use dual HomePods as a stereo speaker set for Apple TV viewing. That's the idea. They want it to be stereo, but we just don't know about Apple TV It'll come down to AirPlay2 quite honestly. Something tells me that you can. But honestly, I don't know this for 100% sure. I can't even remember. I can't remember if that was part of it. We don't have to worry about physical connections because all the audio's being streamed through their AirPlay 2 protocol and AirPlay, so I'm gonna say yeah. But we'll find out. Look, they're so dedicated to that ecosystem that it would be silly for them not to. Now whether it's available, it's not going to be available now. But I'm gonna say yeah, because they've kept it so locked in. I don't know if someone's even looking at the spec sheet or knows off the top of their head, but I can't remember that one specifically for sure or not. Okay, all right, we will find out. I'll try and find out too, okay. Next up, here we go. Hey, Apple Byte Nation, this is [INAUDIBLE]. So I'm just calling in regards to the Airpower and Airpod. Just wanted to check when, any rumors or any anticipated date when the [INAUDIBLE] is gonna come because Apple just mentioned it's gonna come sometime in 2018. And then in regard to the Air Pods, they mentioned something like optional wireless charging case. And then there's also talk about an AirPod second generation. So are both these things referring to the same thing? So I just wanted to know your thoughts on things like that and have a discussion about it. Thanks, bye. Okay, Beech, I was reading up IMDb to confirm what I thought was correct. So was he asking about AirPod 2? [LAUGH] Yeah, the charging case, the wireless charging case- Like when is it coming? [CROSSTALK] And the AirPod 2.0, yeah. Okay so we did talk about that earlier in the show that March Is our guess, but we honestly really don't know. Can I really just quickly, on a tangent, since it's towards the end of the show during the call section. Please. This is how good my freaking brain is. Ernie Reyes Junior was Keno. Not Kenu, Keno. [LAUGH] Just like our caller. And if you didn't know Ernie Reyes Junior was also inside the Donatello suit, But he wanted more face time, so in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II, he asked to have a role. [CROSSTALK] He's the kid that tries their group. Yeah, and there's a point where, who gets kidnapped? One of them gets kidnapped. Then he has to run to them to get their attention. He's like, Raph! Dad, it's me, Keeto, like he's trying to get their, I can't, this is [LAUGH] this is way too much information that nobody cares about except, maybe, me. Yeah and he wa like stalking the turtles while he was like fighting crime, and then he would jump in and help them and they were like, what are you doing? Yeah dude. He also has a martial arts, like studio. Yeah, I'm gonna stop now. He's probably got tons of turtle- It sounds like I have a bromance crush on him, this is- He probably has tons of turtle memorabilia at his karate school. This is awkward. Yes, I just wanted to confirm here the Homepod can be connected to Apple TV using Airplay. Nice. Just want to let y'all know. It won't do stereo yet, but it can connect your Apple TV. But eventually we'll get stereo. Yeah, so all you rich college kids who get a HomePod for your speaker system, congratulations. [LAUGH] Seriously, seriously, Bro. That's the best congratulations I've heard in a while. [LAUGH] Okay, here we go. Next, last call, this is the last one. Hey Beech and Tong, it's David from Maryland again. I just wanna leave another thought that I had, or I wanted to get your thoughts on this. I read some articles that Apple was maybe thinking, rumors that they might be thinking about purchasing And Netflix or something like a Tesla to get Apple into a better space in that area. I personally would love if they bought a Netflix because I feel like they could do a lot with the content that they already have. And they just haven't done a lot with Apple TV. I was always expecting Apple TV to be. Service, an all-in-one service that Apple could offer where I could use for maybe streaming instead of cable, and also original content. So let me know what your thoughts are on that. Thanks guys, love the show, bye. Yeah, we haven't touched upon this for a while. But we've pretty much made it clear historically through this show. I think it was back in 2015. 2014, 2015 when Apple was working. Rumblings were that they were working on a TV streaming service. To get out there to the masses. But what Apple did is because okay they're brash, they're cocky. They wanted to set the terms while doing this. The students was like no we are the ones who control the content, we'll tell you how much we'll charge for this content. Apple was like no give us the best deal, we're Apple. While this is happening all the TV networks and studios And media conglomerates decided, hey, these are our terms to other companies, so what did you see? Sling TV, PSView, AT&T Direct TV now. All these other services. Now we have Hulu TV, YouTube TV, all these other companies were able to lock down deals for their own TV streaming service, and Apple couldn't do it. And it's a pure revenue stream source. Apple wanted to be, hey, we dictate the terms. Guess what, it worked back when the music industry was collapsing and trying to figure out ways to make money. Arguably, Apple helped usher in the generation of music being digital, for better or for worse, for the record. For better, for worse, for the record. But yeah, Apple has no TV streaming service. They have no revenue from that. There's always been talks about Apple then looking to buying Netflix. I would love for them to buy Netflix, keep it the same, integrate it into their system and then just throw in additional content that Apple offers. But Apple can afford it but they aren't doing it. I think If there's anything we'd see, it would be that. But we wouldn't see Apple do anything with Tesla. Yeah, cuz Tesla actually just announced, I think last night, that they lost $600 million last year or something. So that wouldn't be a good buy for Apple unless they really turn it around. Even if Apple wanted to, you have to remember Just it's not always even about the dollars with these deals, it's about philosophies. Elon Musk is our generation's Steve Jobs. Yeah. He wants everything open. So why would Elon Musk let Apple buy his company, at least today, unless he's extremely, extremely desparate And needs the cash for his vision to succeed. He has his hands in so many amazing projects, he doesn't need Apple again right now. Maybe we look back at this two, three, four, five years from now, rewind that's why you hear me say prefix it right now. But Elon Musk is his own dude. He's not gonna be a guy where Apple purchases him and then bows down to what Apple asks him to do. That'll never happen. He said publicly that the person that takes over the company after he's gone, they have to have the same philosophy. Everything needs to be open source. People need to be able to have access to all his. That's why he gives away all his information for free, like the What is it? The thing that goes underground. I forget what it's called. The [INAUDIBLE]. Yeah. What is it called? I don't. I can't. Not the hyper tube. The Hyper Loop. Hyper Loop. Hyper Loop. Thank you. He put all that out. He put all his plans out there in public. Like, free for everyone to use and go build it. And Apple does not do stuff like that, ever. The other funny thing you say about Elon Musk. He says, you've got to have the same mind, the same passion, yet, there's only one Elon Musk. Yes, exactly. So no one's filling that spot any time soon. Dude's selling flamethrowers right now for 500 bucks a piece. Yeah. Sold out. I mean, look, Steve Jobs's successor to Apple was Tim Cook. Elon Musk is not gonna hire a Tim Cook for him. No way. He's not. He's not. He's not. Well that's all she wrote man. We are done. Woo. Okay, everybody, thanks so much for hanging. Again. You know, we keep it under an hour for you guys, so I'm sorry if your commute is longer than an hour, we're not gonna go longer than an hour. We try not to. No. We try to keep it tight for you all. Thanks so much for watching again, to call us to be a part of the show, 1-800-616-2638. It's the Apple Bite, extra crunchy. Call us, be a part of the show. We'll be back next week. And you know whatever drops is gonna drop all right take car peace. It's gonna drop [MUSIC].