The HP Omen X Desktop is a new angle on gaming PCs

This cube-shaped high-end PC sits on one edge for better cooling.
[MUSIC] HP is taking it's Omen gaming brand very seriously, breaking up new higher end products Omen X. The flagship is the new Omen X desktop, which is built into a giant black metal cube complete with multi-colored light. The cube sits perched on one edge, two reasons for that. One, it looks cool. Two would provide much better cooling because more of the surface area is exposed for air flow. Inside the cube is a completely modular gaming desktop, with a micro 86 motherboard, room for high and current gen processors, water to graphics card from a video MD optional liquid cooling Besides just ordering a prebuilt configuration there were also another couple of unique options if you're a DIY type. HP will sell you just the empty case for $600. And if you want a very, very extreme configuration HP will send you over Over to Maingear a boutique PC builder who will take that empty case and build in whatever high end parts you want. The sky's the limit. But if you just want to buy a regular one you can do that starting right now for $1800 and up.&gt;&gt; [MUSIC]

