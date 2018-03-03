The hottest phones announced at MWC in 60 seconds

Tech Minute
The hottest phones announced at MWC in 60 secondsSamsung's two new flagship phones, Nokia's blast from the past, and the Vivo phone that gives you a taste of what phones will look like in the future.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Mobile World Congress left us with a batch of great new phones, but these are the three that made a lasting impression. Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+ have some important changes. The fingerprint scanner has changed positions, there's a new face unlock feature, but the most important upgrade is to the camera. It has a variable aperture that adapts to different lighting conditions. Nokia also launched a new flagship phone that looks a lot like S9s but the Nokia phone that stole the show was a blast from the past, the Nokia 8110 4G got refreshed after nearly two decades. With a new pin Paint job, a color screen, and a battery that'll hold up for 20 days. And yes, it still has snake. The [UNKNOWN] phone has an edge to edge display, a dual fingerprint scanner that's imbedded inside the screen, and a selfie camera that pops up like a piece of toast. And while this one is still a concept, the future may not be too far off. In San Francisco I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana cnet.com for CBS news. [MUSIC]