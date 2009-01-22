Your video, "Tekzilla Daily: View your surfing history "
Tekzilla Daily: View your surfing history

Check out some alternate ways to recap your surfing habits.
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:06 >> Hey everyone, welcome to Tekzilla Daily, I'm Veronica Belmont. For all of you Internet Explorer users out there, we've got a tip for you from Mohammed A on how to view your browsing history similar to Firefox. "Go to History by clicking the star button, then history. Click on the arrow next to history and select 'by order visited today' to give you your history in browsing order with the title of the page, not just the URL." However, it is limited to one day only. Thanks Mohammed. And to see your history past one day ago, just choose by date instead, though it's organized by domain name rather than by the date visited. Now if you have a tip or trick that you wanna share, then e-mail us at tekzilla@revision3.com. And don't forget good ol' tekzilla.com, it's "the place" to find more tips, tricks, product reviews and how-tos. ^M00:00:50

