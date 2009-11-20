Teen sexting to kill us all

The Buzz Report
Teen sexting to kill us allHalf of all teenagers admit they text while driving. Yeah, that means all of them do it. Also, the Sidekick is back! (Sigh.)
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:10 >> Molly: Hi, I'm Molly Wood and welcome to the Buzz Report, the show about the tech news that everybody's talking about. This week it's TMobile just not paying attention, AOL out on its own and teenagers trying to kill us all. What's new? But first, it's the Gadget of the Week. The Gadget of the Week is the Sidekick, it's back. TMobile has begun selling the Sidekick again a little more than a month after Microsoft had to admit that it lost the user data of thousands of Sidekick users. The phones are now selling at a slight discount, yeah, slight. Actually this is probably a good time to buy a Sidekick 'cause I mean, you know, flying's always a little a safer right after a crash, right? Yeah, no, me neither. Good luck though Sidekick. Oh, but wait, hang on there's more over here in the news. Apparently TMobile admitted this week that its employees sold personal data about maybe millions of subscribers to third-party phone companies then those phone companies would call you as your TMobile contract was about to expire, awesome. TMobile says the sales happened without its knowledge. Wow, a lot of things related to your personal data seem to happen without TMobile's knowledge, huh? Yeah, sorry Sidekick bad timing. IN other big news this week AOL will finally spin free of Time Warner on December 9th and the company is frankly a shell of what it once was and no one can actually figure out why it took Time Warner so long to unload the little You Got Mail albatross. Maybe its valuation had just gotten so tiny that Time Warner forgot they were even there? Yeah, I don't know. I'm kind of routing for them though now. Go AOL I might even sign up. No, I probably won't. This week the Oxford University Press announced that Unfriend is the word of the year for 2009. The Senior Lexicographer, Oxford's US Dictionary Program, noted that Unfriend has real lex [assumed spelling] appeal. Actually I think we're all thinking the same thing about this decision aren't we? Unfriend beat out sexting? Hail -- in other news about half of teenagers surveyed admitted that they text and drive. And if you consider that half of them are lying because that's what teenagers do you can safely assume that all of them either have or actively are texting and driving right this second. It's so interesting isn't it how we procreate to perpetuate the species but then our little offspring just go around trying to kill us and themselves constantly. So here's a message to the youth of today from the slightly less young, okay? Okay listen up you little brats. Put down your [inaudible], quit sexting each other and concentrate on the road or we'll make the legal driving age 21. We will do it you hear me? Plus if I can quit you can quit, knock it off. Oh yeah, I'm my mom. See what I'm saying about sexting though, it's just so much better. And, finally, in space news the Mars Rover Spirit, which has been stuck motionless in the sand since May moved its wheels this week. NASA sent commands to the Rover to kind of just try a little wiggle and see if it can free itself. Now it's awaiting further instructions to see if it can get out and then go bopping around Mars again. Isn't that exciting? Don't you just love the Rover? I mean remember Phoenix the one that they really made us love with that cute little Twitter account and then they sent it up to Mars to freeze to death? Yeah, don't even try NASA I will not love another Rover. I have been hurt too many times by you. And that's the Buzz Report for this week everyone. I'm Molly Wood and thank you for watching. ^M00:03:44 [ Music ]