Tech Minute: Safe trick-or-treating courtesy of these apps

CNET News Video
Tech Minute: Safe trick-or-treating courtesy of these appsWhile kids are focused on costumes and candy this Halloween, parents need to keep an eye on safety. In this Tech Minute, CNET's Kara Tsuboi recommends smartphone apps to ensure everyone has a spooky, but safe, night.
Transcript
Celebrate Halloween with a peace of mind this year, by downloading two free apps. MamaBear is a great app for both iPhone and Android users, and is perfect for keeping track on kids on a dark Halloween night. To get started, have the entire family download the app on to their smartphones. Track your kids' whereabouts on a map, and get alerted when they cross presaid boundaries, like a neighborhood, or school property. The app also allows you to check in on your kids' Facebook accounts, get alerts if they're on a speeding car, or tagged in a photo on Instagram. Next, have confidence that your kids are trick or treating in a safe neighborhood with Sex Offender Search, another free app for both kinds of phones. Using your location, the app will pinpoint all of the registered sex offenders in an area, as well as point out local fire and police stations, and hospitals. Register with the app, and will notify you of any new offenders moving to the neighborhood. Have a happy and safe Halloween. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi, CNET.com for CBS news.