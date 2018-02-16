Tablet buying guide

Buying guide
Tablet buying guideHere's what to look for when buying a tablet.
Transcript
[MUSIC] If your interested in buying a tablet I'd say they most important thing you got to do is ask yourself what you need a tablet for. If you one for watching video, or if you need one for replacing your laptop, or just for reading, checking email, going on social media Whatever it is that you need a tablet for will determine which model will work best for you. There are a few things you should look for in a tablet. One of them is screen size depending on what you want your tablet for. If you wanna take it around or if you just wanna leave it at home, then that will determine what screen size works best for you. A bigger screen size will work fine in your house if you don't plan on traveling with it, but something smaller will definitely work better in a backpack or purse. Another thing you wanna be aware of is the operating system. Whether you want iOS, or Android or Windows. Those are all different operating systems that work on different tablets. [MUSIC] So say you're an iPhone user. It'll be really easy to transition to an iPad, because they both use the same operating system, same thing goes with Android. At CNet, we test the tablets a couple different ways. We test the screen by comparing it to other tablets. We compare not just the screen resolution, but the brightness, and also the color range. We test tablet batteries by streaming a 720p video on WiFi until the battery is completely drained and we do that three to four times until we get a consistent average. We also run benchmarks on the tablets that determine how good they are for gaming as well as performance. And also when we reviewed the tablets, we just pushed them to the limits. We opened as many tabs as we can, as many apps in the background. Stream video. Turn on the wi-fi. Turn it off. Pushing tablets to the limits really helps us determine the rating as well as who we would recommend the tablet for. So there are a lot of tablets out there that built cost a lot, and those seem really attractive if you want something simple. But you have to be aware of what you're getting when you buy one of those, they look like a great deal, but they might not be as fast as you want them to be, they might, Not have as good of a screen as you want for watching movies and TV. So you have to be aware of what you're getting versus what you want and also what you have to pay to get it. [MUSIC]