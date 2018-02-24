Your video, "Could the Tick beat the Hulk in a fight? "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

TV and Movies

Could the Tick beat the Hulk in a fight?

We asked the stars of Amazon's "The Tick" reboot which superheroes Tick and Arthur are stronger (and weaker) than. Could Tick take on Hulk? Is Arthur weaker than Jimmy Olsen?
1:34 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Well I mean the hard thing is I'm trying to think of who is established as being stronger than the Tick. I think Tick could go mono to mono with hulk easily. Trying to think who would be.&gt;&gt;Definaley stronger than Tony Stork without the costum. Well for sure, that guys got heart trouble. [LAUGH] Tick is stronger than Almost everybody, I'll lump them all in there. Just for kicks, just to have some playground talk. He's stronger than spiderman. Yeah. Just play a little bit. The weekend isn't over. And, Spiderman isnot neigh and vulnerable. No, but he's hardy. Anyone I think of would at least just be a draw. I don't know, who's the one that's a planet? Galactus? He's a devourer of planets. Depending on how many planets he'd had to eat that day. Yes. [MUSIC] Well, it's interesting because, I mean, the suit doesn't give me any strength, it just gives me some degree of protection. So I'd say I'm stronger than Not. Jimmy Olsen. Yeah, right Happy Hogan. I don't even know if he's stronger than Griffin. I don't think so. But, weaker than almost everyone else. I don't have a lot of muscle mass. I don't have a lot of physical coordination. I just have a little bit of a buffer now. He's like Ebay Batman. [LAUGH] Like if Batman was like, this is great stuff. I just got to learn how to use it. I got it on Ebay. Right. I'm catching up. Right. Yeah. [MUSIC]

Latest TV and Movies videos

Video: 'Tomb Raider' shows us Lara Croft's softer side
'Tomb Raider' shows us Lara Croft's softer side
2:59
Director Roar Uthaug tells us how he and Alicia Vikander brought an iconic character back to the big screen.
Play video
Video: What's new to watch online for March 2018
What's new to watch online for March 2018
1:47
New installments of "Jessica Jones," "Roseanne" and even "March of the Penguins" will stream in the third month of the year.
Play video
Video: 'Baby Driver': Hear how the engines and sirens hit the beat
'Baby Driver': Hear how the engines and sirens hit the beat
2:36
Oscar-nominated sound editor Julian Slater talks you through the opening car chase -- and he even makes the engine noises. Vroom vroom!
Play video
Video: Custom 'A Wrinkle in Time' cars feature interactive windows
Custom 'A Wrinkle in Time' cars feature interactive windows
1:34
These 2018 Nissan Leaf EVs are kitted out with high-tech, capacitive-touch windows.
Play video
Video: Just a regular guy living in a modern world
Just a regular guy living in a modern world
2:47
He may not think of himself as a techie, but Jesse Tyler Ferguson is surrounded by gadgets.
Play video
Video: Woo your lover in Klingon
Woo your lover in Klingon
1:41
Valentines Day isn't just for Earthlings. These phrases will help you find love across the galaxy.
Play video
Video: The best (and worst) things about Marvel's 'Black Panther' (CNET Top 5)
The best (and worst) things about Marvel's 'Black Panther' (CNET Top 5)
3:06
The newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe borrows from the superhero formula at times, but not too often.
Play video
Video: How to watch every Marvel movie in the correct order
How to watch every Marvel movie in the correct order
2:40
With 22 films and counting, the timeline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be confusing. Here's how to line them up chronologically.
Play video