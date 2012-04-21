Sprint's eco-friendly LG Optimus Elite

CNET First Look
Sprint's eco-friendly LG Optimus EliteUsing recycled plastics, environmentally responsible materials, and an energy efficient charger LG says its new Optimus Elite is very planet-friendly.
Transcript
Hi. This is Brian Bennett from CNET.com and today we are taking a first look at the LG Optimus Elite. Now this phone is environmentally friendly. It uses 50% recyclable material. Also has a charger that is more efficient and its gonna be available for twenty nine ninety nine, just in time for earth day on Sprint. This device is running Android 2.3 Gingerbread, as you can see and it also has a 3.5 inch display here. So, on the back we have a 5 megapixel camera with LED Flash. On top we've got a little power button here and also on the bottom we've got a micro USB Port for charging and transferring files. It's a small little device. It's got a little textured back on here and it also comes in white as you see here, but also comes in a black version. So, other features of the LG Optimus Elite besides being made from 50% recyclable materials is that it uses a more efficient AC Charger. It also has the UL environment platinum certification. It's one of the highest environmental standard you can achieve. It also has a NFC Tip which supports Google wallet for mobile payment and that's partnered with Sprint and Mastercard. I'm Brian Bennett and this has been a first look at the LG Optimus Elite which is gonna be available on Sprint.