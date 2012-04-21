Your video, "Sprint's eco-friendly LG Optimus Elite "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Sprint's eco-friendly LG Optimus Elite

Using recycled plastics, environmentally responsible materials, and an energy efficient charger LG says its new Optimus Elite is very planet-friendly.
1:34 /
Transcript
Hi. This is Brian Bennett from CNET.com and today we are taking a first look at the LG Optimus Elite. Now this phone is environmentally friendly. It uses 50% recyclable material. Also has a charger that is more efficient and its gonna be available for twenty nine ninety nine, just in time for earth day on Sprint. This device is running Android 2.3 Gingerbread, as you can see and it also has a 3.5 inch display here. So, on the back we have a 5 megapixel camera with LED Flash. On top we've got a little power button here and also on the bottom we've got a micro USB Port for charging and transferring files. It's a small little device. It's got a little textured back on here and it also comes in white as you see here, but also comes in a black version. So, other features of the LG Optimus Elite besides being made from 50% recyclable materials is that it uses a more efficient AC Charger. It also has the UL environment platinum certification. It's one of the highest environmental standard you can achieve. It also has a NFC Tip which supports Google wallet for mobile payment and that's partnered with Sprint and Mastercard. I'm Brian Bennett and this has been a first look at the LG Optimus Elite which is gonna be available on Sprint.

Latest Phones videos

Video: OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
4:35
Months after its initial launch in Nov. 2017, we dive deeper into the 5T and how our initial opinions of the phone have changed.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
5:03
We take the Galaxy S9 out of the lab and in to Barcelona.
Play video
Video: Android P developer preview now available
Android P developer preview now available
1:34
Google's newest Android build is available for devs to tinker with, but don't expect it on your smartphone in the near future.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
3:02
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus get some welcome upgrades, but aside from the camera, they don't change much. Here's where they fell...
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
2:40
Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus look a lot like their predecessors, but the upgrades are mostly below the surface. Here's what...
Play video
Video: Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
1:35
The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact bring faster speeds, sleek design, Gorilla Glass 5, 4K HDR video recording, and lots of buzzing.
Play video
Video: Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
1:45
Huawei's flagship is the brains for this self driving car.
Play video
Video: The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
1:16
It's the same in looks, but it's nowhere near in price.
Play video