Spotify adding app ecosystem

Spotify adding app ecosystemThe FCC slams the AT&T and T-Mobile merger, the cutest printer in the world gives bite-size news reports, and Spotify hopes to one-up the competition with music-related apps.
Transcript
It's Wednesday November 30th, 2011. I'm Bridget Carey on cnet.com and it's time to get loaded. Spotify, the online music service that has become popular with Facebook users is expected to announce that it will have apps. So Wall Street Journal is reporting that the service will open itself up to programmers to create different apps for the service such as one that will display lyrics to the song that is playing or one that lifts concert info for favorite artist. It's just another weapon in Spotify's quest to crush the competition like Rdio and MOG. The Federal Communications Commission released a report that bashed the proposed $39 billion merger between AT&T and T-Mobile. That previous report said the deal would lead to huge job losses, lessen the competition and thereby hurt consumers with less innovation and higher prices. The FTC also accused AT&T and T-Mobile of making misleading statements about how good the merger would be. This blow to the deal comes on top of the lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice to stop the merger. The personal photo sharing app called Path has gotten an update and it has evolved to more of a mobile tool to blog your daily adventures and share your current actions and locations with close friends. Instead of just sharing photos and videos, Path also lets user share thought, current location, music you're listening to on your music player or even if you're asleep or awake and there's even the option to have the app automatically update for you without ever doing anything. Are you visiting a new place? Well, the app knows and creates a location update. It sounds kinda disturbing but it's meant to be a social network with only of the closest people in your life. The cutest printer in the universe has been invented. It's called Little Printer, and smaller than a bedside alarm clock, it prints out list and newspaper articles in the same paper store uses for receipt using a smartphone app, you tell the printer what you want to spit out like the daily news report or your to-do list or games and puzzle. The company behind it, Berg, has partnered with Four Square, the Guardian, Nike, and Google. It doesn't take ink. It's a special receipt paper that changed it's color when it gets heated up. No prices announced yet but it's supposed to come out next year. The voice controlled personal assistant, Siri, is only available in the latest iPhone, but Android users can download their own assistant in an app called (Cloozy?). The talking digital system is free and to answer his questionsimilar to Siri. (??) can help find the nearby restaurant, tell you the weather forecast, to read e-mail and text and searches for online deals that I matched your case. You have a meeting at 12 p.m. and must leave by 1:30 to make it your doctor's appointment. I have already mailed your health report to the doctor. (Cloozy?) is the latest voice command app to mimic Siri in the Android marketplace. Those arle you headlines for today. I'm Bridget Carey for cnet.com and you've just been loaded.