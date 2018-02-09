Your video, "Space cars and pizza reindeer: Tech's wildest publicity stunts "
Tech Industry

Space cars and pizza reindeer: Tech's wildest publicity stunts

Yes, Elon Musk sent a bright red Tesla into space, but he's not the first to bankroll a ridiculous PR stunt.
[MUSIC] It's official, Earth just isn't big enough for Elon Musk's PR stunts anymore. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has combined his two favorite loves. Shooting his bright red 2008 roadster into space aboard the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. It's not even a first for Elon, flame thrower is my middle name, Musk. He's our pick for the most ridiculous tech publicity stunts. Before SpaceX shot a sports car into space, Red Bull sent extreme skydiver, Felix Baumgartner, 24 miles above the earth for a record breaking space jump. Baumgartner broke the speed of sound and put Red Bull into headlines around the world And the whole thing was captured on seven go pro cameras, of course. Then there's google's project glass team who sent sky divers into the air to have a google hangout in mid-air, because when I'm free falling through the sky I want to be on a conference call. And what about YouTube star and influencer Casey Neistat who dressed up as a Santa and went snowboarding attached to a human flying drone. All in a beat to promote Samsung's 360 degree camera. And of course, to harvest those sweet, sweet borrow clicks [MUSIC] But the hype doesn't always match the PR spin. Remember those Snap Spectacles vending machines that started popping up everywhere? The buzz was strong but then it took Snap 5 months to actually start Selling the spectacles more widely. By then, the fickle masses had moved on. And who could forget Apple's major fail when it gifted U2's Songs of Innocence album free to every iTunes user across the world. Congratulations, you two. You made people hate free stuff. Then there's the fast food companies. If they're not promising us pizza delivery via robot or KFC flavored nail polish, which [UNKNOWN] gross, they're trying to get us to use our Doritos bags as MP3 players. That doesn't float your boat? Why not use your Tostitos bag as a breathalyzer? Or use your arm tattoo to order a pepperoni, or us your pizza box as the turntable. Here's a tip from a real human person that eats pizza, stop it. I don't want my pizza turning up cold because you guy forgot to charge the batteries. Just deliver the pizza the old fashioned way. Via a reindeer. I'm Claire Reilly for CNet make you sure you check out more tick files and wins at CNet.com

