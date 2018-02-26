Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies

Mobile World Congress 2018
Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfiesThe Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact bring faster speeds, sleek design, Gorilla Glass 5, 4K HDR video recording, and lots of buzzing.
Transcript
You might not be familar with Sony's phones. Let's catch you up on the new ones. The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact which are the first of a new wave of CalQuamm Snapdragon 845 processor enabled Android phones expected this year. The Snapdragon 845 offers about 30% better processing performance than the last year's 835 phones And the XZ2 also has gigabit LTE for fast connections. The Gorilla Glass 5 covered XZ2 has it on the front and back while the smaller XZ2 compact has a polycarbonate back, but Gorilla Glass 5 on the front. It's expected to be more durable for longer drops. Sony says the phone can be protected against 1.6 meter drops. We'll see. [MUSIC] The phone comes in black, green, silver and pink. Camera improvements include 4k HDR video recording, a first for a phone, while louder front facing speakers and a larger haptic vibration engine automatically adds some buzz when playing music, movies and games. Kind of like movie theater rumble seats. I might prefer the dynamic vibration turned off, which you can do. The Experia XZ2 can also make 3D scans with its rear and front cameras, adding a new 3D face-scanning selfie mode where you can make a model of yourself that you can then send to a friend, or maybe even 3D print someday. Sony also has a new pair of fully wireless high-end earphones, the Ear Duo, arriving in May for $280. The XPeria XE2 and XE2 Compact don't have prices yet or release dates. But maybe we'll hear more on that soon. [MUSIC]