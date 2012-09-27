Sony Cyber-shot W690 10x zoom camera

CNET First Look
Sony Cyber-shot W690 10x zoom cameraThe Sony Cyber-shot DSC-W690 is a decent little 10x zoom camera, but models from Nikon, Panasonic, and even Sony itself offer more for your money.
Transcript
Hey. I'm Josh Goldman, senior editor with CNET. And this is a look at the Sony Cyber-shot DSC-W690. It's an ultra compact camera with an ultra wide angle lens with a 10x zoom in front, and a 3-inch LCD on back. And it's nearly identical to its line mate, the WX150 but the WC690 has a 16 megapixel CCD Sensor instead of one of Sony's Exmor R CMOS Sensors. Now, that might not sound like a big deal but it is because the CMOS Sensor improves shooting performance in low-light photo quality, and gives the WX150 a lot of features that the W690 doesn't have. It also doesn't have the WX50's faster auto focus performance which makes the W690 even slower. Photo quality for the W690 is good outdoors in daylight but it can't compete with the WX50 in low-light. Now, there is a $50 to $80 difference between the two models, but again, that money gets you a lot more camera. If you don't have the extra money, I suggest looking at the Panasonic SD7 or Nikon S6300. I'm Josh Goldman and that's the Sony Cyber-shot W690.