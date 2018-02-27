Seven Galaxy S9 tricks you'll want to know now

Mobile World Congress 2018
Seven Galaxy S9 tricks you'll want to know nowBet you didn't know you could do this with the S9.
Transcript
chances are you probably already know quite a lot about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 plus including the dual cameras on the back of the S9 plus, the dual aperture lens on both new phones and the relocation of the fingerprint reader to somewhere really sensible. But I am here to tell you some things that you might not know about both phones. One of the best new features is being able to respond to a notification when you are in any app. Just by swiping down to reveal the entire message and then responding within it. If you don't wanna see the message, just swipe it away. Another feature that's new to the S9 and S9 Plus is selfie focus. This is what a regular selfie looks like, but if I press this new button here on the side, it will actually blur my background if I hold it at about arm's length. So there you go, new feature. It only uses one camera, not two for usual portrait modes. So that means this is using software not hardware to create that soft focused effect. Both new phones come with a really high maximum Screen resolution, but did you know that the default to sort of a mid range. It's still gonna look really clear, but if you want all of that detail you can go into the settings and adjust it yourself. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ has a portrait mode you can blur the background to make your subject pop. But did you know that you can actually save two copies so that when you take your picture you can chose the close up or the wide angle version, decide which one you want to use or maybe even keep them both. The S9 and S9+ are Samsung's first phones to Support a horizontal mode when you flip it, but it isn't turned on by default. So you're gonna have to go in the settings if you want it. From the settings menu, select display, scroll to home screen, and then at the bottom make sure that portrait mode only is turned off. And now you'll have a horizontal home screen. This is really good for when you're watching a video and you don't wanna turn the phone. And if you wanna turn it off, it's pretty simple to just go into the click select and deselect other routine. If you already have two accounts for one app and you don't wanna switch between accounts, there's an option called duo messenger which is hidden in the advanced feature settings. That will download a second instance of that app. For example, Facebook. That way you can flip between both account without having to switch your profile. It will work with Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Whats App, Skype, Viber, and Snapchat, for example. If you use a screen protector, you may want to increase the touch sensitivity so that the phone can register your prints and track your actions through the thicker screen.