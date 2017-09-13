Your video, "See Apple's new animojis in action "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Apple

See Apple's new animojis in action

CNET's Scott Stein tries out Apple's animoji feature for the iPhone X. The technology lets you capture facial movements and animate them with various characters.
1:08 /
Transcript
I am a talking chicken. This is an emoji which is an animated new feature in the iPhone ten. It's using facial tracking and muscles to be able to make me into an animated chicken. I can move my head and do all things like that. Now I can also pick other emoji. Like a unicorn! My kid's gonna like this one. And also, everybody's favorite, the poop emoji. This is going to add AR features that are going to map your face, and enable all sorts of weird digital puppetry. Angry panda, angry panda. Sad pig, just So it really can map my facial muscles as I move around. Then there's puppy. They're all adorable. There's no talking taco, though, unfortunately. Who knows what I'll look like when I talk to you next time. I'm here at the Apple event as poop, or a fox, or an alien. Or whatever else I want to be. iPhone 10 launches November 3rd along with Animoji and other features using the true depth front-facing camera.

Latest Phones videos

Video: OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
4:35
Months after its initial launch in Nov. 2017, we dive deeper into the 5T and how our initial opinions of the phone have changed.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
5:03
We take the Galaxy S9 out of the lab and in to Barcelona.
Play video
Video: Android P developer preview now available
Android P developer preview now available
1:34
Google's newest Android build is available for devs to tinker with, but don't expect it on your smartphone in the near future.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
3:02
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus get some welcome upgrades, but aside from the camera, they don't change much. Here's where they fell...
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
2:40
Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus look a lot like their predecessors, but the upgrades are mostly below the surface. Here's what...
Play video
Video: Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
1:35
The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact bring faster speeds, sleek design, Gorilla Glass 5, 4K HDR video recording, and lots of buzzing.
Play video
Video: Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
1:45
Huawei's flagship is the brains for this self driving car.
Play video
Video: The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
1:16
It's the same in looks, but it's nowhere near in price.
Play video