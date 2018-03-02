Apple
The problem with voice recognition: It's shite being ScottishAre Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant up to the challenge of an extremely Scottish accent? Only one way to find out...
Transcript
Hello friends. Today we're going to try and take a look at some smart speakers. I'm from Scotland so I've never had much luck with voice recognition. Kinect did not respond to my voice when I first used it upon release. So I'm trying to figure out if these devices will understand a single word I say. So let`s give it a Bash. [MUSIC] Hello Siri, Siri? Hello Siri. Siri, [INAUDIBLE]. I`m not even doing my accent anymore. [SOUND] You try it. All right [INAUDIBLE] gonna tell us what the weather;s like? [MUSIC] Hello Ciary. [FOREIGN] [FOREIGN] It's currently cloudy and 24 degree in Sydney Good day [FOREIGN]. Thanks Siri. And next up, Alexa. Want to tell us what the weather is like? Especially say, when's it gonna stop? I don't know that. I don't know how I can be any clearer than that. I'm not a god, just me. At least you listen to me, the other one doesn't even listen at what I'm saying. Doesn't even come on. Sorry, I'm not sure. [MUSIC] Lucky last. Hey Google, what's the weather like? Right now, in [UNKNOWN] Hills it's 23 and mostly cloudy. Hey Siri, Tell us a joke. Now playing [UNKNOWN] from Dances of the Dolls by [UNKNOWN]. [MUSIC] I love this song. [SOUND] So that was pretty hit and miss, but it could have been worse, you know what I mean? So definitely better than it was when I first tried Siri and I made the iPhone explode, but I'm Mark Serrels from CNET, and I apologize for overwhelming Scottish. [MUSIC]