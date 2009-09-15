Samsung Rogue SCH-U960 (Verizon Wireless)

CNET First Look
Transcript
[ Background music ] >> Nicole Lee: I'm Nicole Lee Associate Editor for CNET.com and this is a first look at the Samsung Rogue from Verizon Wireless. It has both a touch screen interface on the front here as well as the slide out QWERTY keyboard on the side here. The display on the front here is a 3.1 inch AMOLED display which gives it really vibrant colors, it looks really good on the screen as you can see right here. The touch screen itself is very responsive, it's quite intuitive to use. Like a lot of Samsung touch screen phones the Rogue has a touch wiz widget tool bar on the side here so what you do is you tap this little arrow here and it will display a whole tool bar, a collapsible tray of available applications and tools. You get things like the notepad, the calculator and so forth. The good thing about the Rogue is that it also comes with 1 touch access to social networking applications like Facebook, Twitter, MySpace and YouTube. You can drag and drop these icons to the home screen if you wish. Along the bottom of the screen here are shortcuts to the phone dialer, the contacts menu, the messaging menu as well as the main menu. When you flip the phone on its side and slide it up you will reveal the full 4 row QWERTY keyboard. The keyboard is quite roomy, it's very nice keys are risible to surface so it's really easy to type text messages with. There are also navigation keys and a dedicated messaging key on the keyboard itself. Features of the Samsung Rogue include text and multimedia messaging as well as a wide array of email options. There's also a full HTML web browser on here complete with flashlight so you can watch streaming video on here. However the streaming video quality is a little bit choppy. There's also a 3.0 megapixel camera, a camcorder, EVDO Rev A so you get really fast speeds on here. You also get support for Verizon's V-Cast broadband services that lets you stream live video as well as VCAST music that lets you purchase and download music over the air. The Samsung Rogue is available for 99.99 after a 2-year service agreement with Verizon wireless. [ Background music ] >> I'm Nicole Lee this has been a first look at the Samsung Rouge.^M00:02:15 [ Music ]