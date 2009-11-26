CNET First Look
Samsung ReclaimThe Samsung Exclaim is well-designed messaging phone with media features and a green theme.
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:03 >> Hi. I'm Kent German, Senior Editor here at CNET.com. Today we're gonna take a First Look at the Samsung Reclaim. This is a new phone for Sprint, and it is a recycled phone, or at least an eco-friendly phone. So what that means, it's a little like T-Mobile's Motorola Renew in that -- there's a lot goes into this, this very green content. The phone is made from some recycled material. The box is made from recycled material. The ink on the manual is actually soy based. The phone charger, like a lot of phone chargers, is Energy Star approved. And there's a lot of green content on the phone, too. It has an eco-friendly logo right here, and that -- and also tells you that it is made from bioplastics. So again, that's recycled material. Display is nice. It is pretty bright and colorful, shows everything you need. It uses Sprint's one-click interface, so that allows you to scroll through different features right here on the screen and access them. You can program what different features you'd like to see in there, so pretty useful. Navigation controls, well designed. The size of this makes it very user friendly. Camera lens sits behind a slider. Two-megapixel camera does have a mirror for self-portraits. There is no flash. The keyboard is pretty nice. I found it pretty spacious. The keys that double as numbers are marked in green. Overall, this phone is very midrange as far as features, but it is really about the recycled material, and about just the eco-friendly image. I'm Kent German, and this is the Samsung Reclaim. ^M00:01:23 [ Music ]