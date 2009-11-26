Your video, "Samsung Reclaim "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Samsung Reclaim

The Samsung Exclaim is well-designed messaging phone with media features and a green theme.
1:28 /
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:03 >> Hi. I'm Kent German, Senior Editor here at CNET.com. Today we're gonna take a First Look at the Samsung Reclaim. This is a new phone for Sprint, and it is a recycled phone, or at least an eco-friendly phone. So what that means, it's a little like T-Mobile's Motorola Renew in that -- there's a lot goes into this, this very green content. The phone is made from some recycled material. The box is made from recycled material. The ink on the manual is actually soy based. The phone charger, like a lot of phone chargers, is Energy Star approved. And there's a lot of green content on the phone, too. It has an eco-friendly logo right here, and that -- and also tells you that it is made from bioplastics. So again, that's recycled material. Display is nice. It is pretty bright and colorful, shows everything you need. It uses Sprint's one-click interface, so that allows you to scroll through different features right here on the screen and access them. You can program what different features you'd like to see in there, so pretty useful. Navigation controls, well designed. The size of this makes it very user friendly. Camera lens sits behind a slider. Two-megapixel camera does have a mirror for self-portraits. There is no flash. The keyboard is pretty nice. I found it pretty spacious. The keys that double as numbers are marked in green. Overall, this phone is very midrange as far as features, but it is really about the recycled material, and about just the eco-friendly image. I'm Kent German, and this is the Samsung Reclaim. ^M00:01:23 [ Music ]

Latest Phones videos

Video: OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
4:35
Months after its initial launch in Nov. 2017, we dive deeper into the 5T and how our initial opinions of the phone have changed.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
5:03
We take the Galaxy S9 out of the lab and in to Barcelona.
Play video
Video: Android P developer preview now available
Android P developer preview now available
1:34
Google's newest Android build is available for devs to tinker with, but don't expect it on your smartphone in the near future.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
3:02
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus get some welcome upgrades, but aside from the camera, they don't change much. Here's where they fell...
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
2:40
Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus look a lot like their predecessors, but the upgrades are mostly below the surface. Here's what...
Play video
Video: Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
1:35
The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact bring faster speeds, sleek design, Gorilla Glass 5, 4K HDR video recording, and lots of buzzing.
Play video
Video: Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
1:45
Huawei's flagship is the brains for this self driving car.
Play video
Video: The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
1:16
It's the same in looks, but it's nowhere near in price.
Play video