Samsung M5 speaker takes on Sonos

Samsung M5 speaker takes on SonosSamsung hopes you'll stick an M5 in every house, controlling playback through a smart phone app.
Hello. I'm Luke Westaway for CNET here at CES 2014. We're at the Samsung stands taking a look at this is the Samsung M5 speaker. Let's have a look. So this is kind of Samsung's take on the Sonos multi-room speaker system. So the idea is you'll have one of these and you can control what's playing the music using your app. There's loads of support for different apps. You get TuneIn, Amazon, Pandora. It works on Android and iOS and Samsung tells me the support for pulling music from your PC to play over the speakers will be coming very soon as well. This thing's a little bit smaller than what Samsung's already announced. We've already seen the M7 speaker. That's been out for a while now. This one is a little bit more compact. It's got 1 base driver, it's got 1 mid and 1 tweeter as well. Because it's a little smaller though, it should be less expensive. So Samsung's dream is that you have one of these in every room of your house and if you do have that then you can do quite cool things like grouping speakers together, having to play different music in different rooms or lower. If you do want to connect more than 1 speaker, you can have to get the hub which costs $50. I quite love this triangular design. It'll stand upright or you can lay it down flat as well. The one thing that's missing though is that all-important sound quality because this is a noisy theatre environment. We can't really hear how good this is, so you'll have to wait for the full review for that. There's no final release date yet so stay tuned on that. I'm Luke Westaway for CNET at CES 2014. Go to CES. CNET.com for more.