Samsung Galaxy S9 unveiled, Nokia resurrects the 8110

This is c|net and here are the stories that matter right now. SAMSUNG unveiled the new GALAXY S9 AND S9+ at Mobile World Congress at Barcelona on Sunday. Showing off an improved camera, Android Oreo operating system, and a faster processor. Both the 5.8 inch S9, and the 6.2 inch S9+ are waterproof and feature wireless charging. They go on sale on March 16 starting at $720 US for the S9 and 870 for the S9 plus. So how does the S9 compare to it's biggest rival, the iPhone 10. The S9 combines face detection and iris scanning to go up against the iPhone's face ID depth sensing camera. The S9 also has a fingerprint scanner on the rear. Both the S9 and S9+ have variable aperture lenses. The S9+ is also dual lens like the iPhone X, and Samsung has added super slow motion shooting at 960 frames per second. That's compared to 240 frames on the iPhone 10. And both phones will let you turn your face into an emoji if that's your thing. [MUSIC] And finally Nokia has announced a comeback for its original 8110 slider phone, just like we say in the Matrix. First released in 1996 the updated Nokia 8110 4G has the save curved body and slide open cover as its predecessor. But now there's a 2.4 inch color screen and a few apps available to download including Facebook. [BLANK_AUDIO] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNet tip today app in the Apple or Google Play stores.