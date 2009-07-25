Samsung Comeback SGH-T559

CNET First Look
Samsung Comeback SGH-T559If you don't mind its bulky appearance, the Samsung Comeback is one of the most feature-packed messaging phones T-Mobile has to offer.
[ MUSIC ] ^M00:00:03 >> [Nicole Lee:] I'm Nicole Lee, associate editor for CNET.com, and this is a first look at the Samsung Comeback from T-Mobile. As you can see it has a very wide and clunky appearance, but it does feel quite solid in the hand. On the front it looks like a regular candy bar phone. On the top here is a one-inch LED external display. Underneath that you do get the typical navigation keys. Underneath that you do get a pretty roomy number keypad. If you turn the phone sideways and flip it up, you reveal quite a nice 2.7-inch display as well as a full QWERTY keyboard here. The display has five shortcut icons on the home screen which correspond to T-Mobile's My Faves, the messaging inbox, the web browser, the apps folder, as well as T-Mobile's "my account" page where you can see your usage summary. The keys on here are all raised above the surface and have a nice give when pressed, but we felt that we wanted more room at the sides of the keyboard. It can feel a little bit enclosed when typing. On the keyboard is a dedicated dot-com key, which is helpful for entering URLs, as well as an emoticon key. Overall we were very impressed on the features of the Comeback for a supposedly normal messaging phone. Of course you get the typical text and multimedia messaging, email, instant messaging, stereo Bluetooth and voice command. But you also get GPS with telenav and support for T-Mobile's 3G network. And more surprisingly, even a full HTML browser with Flash Lite support. This means we were able to stream video from YouTube and also download a video from CNET TV for later viewing. Other features on the phone include a music player, a really nice 2.0 megapixel camera with editing options that include panorama stitching and "smile shot," which is a smile detection mode. The Samsung Comeback is 129 dollars, 99 cents with a two-year contract from T-Mobile. I'm Nicole Lee. This has been a first look at the Samsung Comeback. ^M00:01:56 [ MUSIC ]