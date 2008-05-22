Your video, "Quick Tips: Delete old photos on your Canon A550 "
Quick Tips: Delete old photos on your Canon A550

Deleting photos may not be glamourous, but we bet you don't know the tricks.
[ Music ] ^M00:00:01 >> You'd be amazed how many people don't know how to delete pictures from their Cannon Powershot A550 or similar a digital camera. I'm Brian Cooley with Quick Tips on three ways to get it done. So take your camera, press the play button, it's the round one here with the play icon right by it, that puts you in the picture viewing mode. Now, go find a picture you don't like. When you find that photo, press down on the round function wheel, and then press the middle button, function set, to say yes, I want to erase it. Now let's say you want to do more than just erase one picture at a time. Here's how you can do a whole bunch of them at once. Press the menu button, and now scroll down a handful of steps to erase all and again, use function set to accept that. Here's one more way. Let's say your camera is performing a little sluggishly. You might want to format the card. To do that, press menu, go over two clicks to the tools. Drop down to where you see the card icon, hit function set, select low level format, and then drop down and select okay. That'll reformat your memory card and your camera may run appreciably faster. Those are three great quick tips on deleting photos the right way on your Cannon A550 and similar digital camera. ^M00:00:14 [ Music ]

