Putin on election trolls, EU targets illegal online content

In today's tech news, Vladimir Putin says indicted election trolls will 'never' be extradited to US and the EU sets new rules for internet companies.
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Russian president Vladimir Putin says 13 Russians indicted on charges of meddling in the 2016 election will never be extradited to the US. Speaking to NBC News, Putin said the Russians indicted by the US Justice Department do not represent the Russian State. Putin's comments follow an indictment released in February accusing 13 Russian nationals and 3 organizations of creating fake identities on social media and buying divisive ads to stir tensions around the 2016 election. [MUSIC] Internet companies like Google and Facebook will have one hour to remove illegal content from their websites or risk facing EU legislation forcing them to do so. The measures released by the European Commission, apply to all illegal content, including terrorist content and child sexual abuse material. But the Computer and Communications Industry Association, which represents the likes of Google and Facebook, says the short time limit will simply incentivize websites to take down all reported content. [MUSIC] And finally, spinal cord injury patients may have a chance to walk again with Japanese company's Cyberdyne bringing its robotic exoskeleton to the US. Patients in the Brooks Cybernic Treatment Center in Jacksonville Florida will now be able to use the whole exoskeleton for rehabilitation. With the company planning to expand to all parts of the US. Stay up to date with the latest with downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google Play stores.

