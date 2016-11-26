Protect your credit card on Cyber Monday

Tech Minute
Protect your credit card on Cyber MondayHere are some ways to keep your credit card details safe during the online shopping frenzy.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Got a minute, here are some ways you can protect your credit card data, when shopping online on Cyber Monday. Consider using a mobile payment system when buying on your phone. For Apple users, that's Apple Pay, while Android users have Android Pay. The tokenization process means your real card number is never revealed to the merchant. Only some online stores accept mobile statements so a virtual credit card is another alternative. This is a one time number linked to your real credit card. Free [UNKNOWN] SudoPay can generate a number and set a dollar amount for you to use for online shopping. Be on the lookout for phishing emails that look like they come from legitimate sources. They may offer bargains but links will send you to a fake site asking you to enter credit card details and personal information. And finally, make sure to use a unique username and password for each site you buy from and never save your credit card details on a merchant's website. IN San Francisco, I'm Lexy Savvides cnet.com for CBS news. [MUSIC]