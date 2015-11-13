Your video, "Price-tracking tools to help you save money "
Price-tracking tools to help you save money

Don't pay more than you should for holiday gifts. In this Tech Minute, CNET's Sharon Profis shares three ways to help you comparison shop online and get price alerts.
[MUSIC] PriceZombie is a browser extension that tracks hundreds of prices around the web. The best part is that the tool follows you around as you shop online. Once installed, you can view the price history of a product and set alerts for price drops. Plus you can immediately comparison shop to see if the products can be found for cheaper somewhere else online. Camel, Camel, Camel is entirely focused on Amazon. To space the url of a product into the website to create a price alert. When the price drops, you'll get an email right away. One of the more underrated features is price history. Before you sign up for a price alert, use the chart to find out if and how often a product drops in price. Slickdeals is one of the most loved places for finding fleeting online deals. In addition to shopping Sharing sales. The website offers its own tracking tool. Just enter the URL of a product to get price alerts. In San Fransisco I'm Sharon Profis, cnet.com for CBS News. [SOUND]

