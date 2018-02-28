Tech Today
Pop goes the selfie camera; Apple to supersize iPhone screens?In today's big tech news: A phone prototype debuts in Barcelona with a pop-up selfie camera. Also, Apple may soon be boosting iPhone screen size and the net neutrality fight gets a hashtag.
Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. Future smart phone technology is on display at the Mobile World Congress trade show going on now in Barcelona. Chinese company, vivo, is showing off a concept phone called The Apex. The screen stretches right to the edge of all four sides, so where is that front selfie camera? It slides out from the top. when you need it. And as for the speakers the oled screen actually vibrates to create sound. It also has a fingerprint scanner built into the screen that can read two prints for added security. [MUSIC] As for the future of iPhones expect Apple to make bigger screen Bloomberg reports that Apple is planning to release three new iPhones this year. One would have a screen measuring close to 6.5 inches, it could be a plus sized version of the iPhone 10. The second one would be an update to the regular sized iPhone 10, and the third model will be made with cheaper material. [INAUDIBLE] as a lower cost option. The fight for net neutrality continues. On Tuesday a number of websites will be promoting a movement in favor of saving net neutrality and it's pushed with the hashtag one more vote. The campaign is to get the senate to pass a resolution that could the FCC's repeal of net neutrality That resolution? It needs just one more vote to pass.