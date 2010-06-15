CNET First Look
Pantech Pursuit (AT&T)The Pantech Pursuit is a great little messaging phone that is fun to use and is affordable as well.
Transcript
>>I'm Nicole Lee, Associate Editor for CNET.com and this is a first look at the Pantech Pursuit for AT&T. It is a very cute and adorable little phone here as you can see here. On the front here is a 2.8-inch touch screen display. It has up to three customizable home screens. One is the main screen, one you can add your favorite application shortcuts while the other you can add your favorite contacts. At the bottom row of the home screen are quick access to the phone dialer, the contacts list, the messaging inbox as well as the main menu. You also get touch sensitive keys for the Call button, the Clear button is known as the End button. On the back here is the camera lens. The phone slides sideways to reveal a full QWERTY keyboard. The keyboard is very roomy as you can see here. The keys are also raised above the surface so it's easy to text and dial by feel. The Pursuit has an accelerometer so it changes the display from portrait to landscape mode depending on how you hold it. The Pursuit also has a very unique shack controlled trigger. When you press this multitasking key on the side here and then shack the phone once, twice or three times, you will launch different applications. The Pursuit has a healthy range of features. You get a 2-megapixel camera and camcorder. You also get an AT&T.net web browser based on Opera. You also get a typical text and multi-media messaging options, mobile e-mail as well as instant messaging. You also get GPS with AT&T Navigator Support as well as stereo Bluetooth. You also get quick access to social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter. It also comes with high-speed 3G data so you get access to AT&T's broadband services like AT&T Mobile Music where you can download music over the air as well as Mobile Video. The Pantech Pursuit is available for around $50 with a two-year service agreement from AT&T. I'm Nicole Lee. This has been a first look at the Pantech Pursuit.