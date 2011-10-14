Your video, "Pantech Pocket (AT&T) "
Pantech Pocket (AT&T)

The Pocket is Pantech's first-ever 4G Android phone for AT&T. It has an unusually wide 4-inch SVGA display, and it ships with Android 2.3 Gingerbread and a 5-megapixel camera.
-I'm Nicole Lee, senior associate editor for cnet.com, and this is a First Look at Pantech Pocket. The Pantech Pocket is AT&T's second android phone from Pantech. It is also Pantech's first ever 4G phone for AT&T. The Pocket has a 4-inch display in a 4:3 aspect ration, which is the reason why it's so wide. The back and on the sides here is covered in a textured material that gives it a more durable feel in the hand. Underneath the screen are the usual android shortcut keys for the menu, home, back, and search functions. On the back is a 5-megapixel camera. The Pantech Pocket ships with android 2.3 Gingerbread and is powered by a 1-gigahertz processor. A couple of the benefits of such a wide screen is that you get a wider texting surface for the virtual keyboard. You also get a wider browsing experience. The Pantech Pocket should be out before the end of the year; however, pricing has not been announced yet.

