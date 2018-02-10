Your video, "Outcast is the best podcast app for the Apple Watch "
Outcast is the best podcast app for the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch still has no Podcast App from Apple but Outcast is the best one out there.
[MUSIC] What's up Apple Byte nation. Brian Tong here and I got to say the number one question a lot of you guys and girls ask me specifically about the Apple watch is how do I play podcast on y Apple watch? And the answer isn't as easy as you think. Apple yeah, they have their own podcast app through iOS or you can get podcast through the iTunes out. But there's no way to directly get them on to your Apple Watch, because Apple doesn't have a podcast app for the Apple Watch, believe that? Yeah, it's true. So we've seen a few apps out there, but they're limited because of Apple's restrictions on third-party developers. But really, the one that just dropped and is really worth checking out is called Outcast. Now it's $0.99, and really what makes it special is that you can use your Apple Watch Series 3 LTE or Wi-Fi connection, either one, and directly download podcasts to this watch. Let's just kind of take a look at the app. Again it's only $0.99. And what's kinda cool is they give you two audio files that explain how the app works, so you can always listen to those. But let's go into search mode, you can just hear add an actual podcast, typing the name of it. I'm a big Warriors fan so I gotta show love. Warriors plus minus, I see you athletic, all right. [LAUGH] But we check this out, we go in you can search for any podcast it pulls from a database. Then you can directly download it to your watch. Here's another tip. Disconnect or turn off the Bluetooth on your phone because it actually would download faster directly through LT or WiFi, otherwise if your phone is paired to it it's gonna do a Bluetooth transfer which is extremely slow. So that is something you should be aware about it. Now after that point all you have to do is you cannot play. The podcast directly through the watch. You actually have to use headphones. So, whether they're AirPods, or fitness headphones, sync them, get them paired and that's how you listen to the actual podcast. One of the caveats I talked about is how Apple restricts third party app developers from having full access to everything on the Apple watch. So this might seem a little wonky, it's not that bad. But the only way to go around this, once you play a podcast, you'll need to go to the now playing or the music player here, and to change the volume level, you can only do it from here. You can see I'm changing the volume level. The podcast is getting louder in my ear. This is the only place you can do it. You'll see like a major laser. Song here in the queue, it has nothing to do with this. You just need to focus on the volume control here and then you can go back to Outcast and there you go. If you're someone who likes to listening things on the go, when you're working out, it's a great app to check out. You can change the colors, the look, you can even skip around the podcast by five second durations, one minute and 30, you can jump around and this is really the best podcast app Solely dedicated for your Apple watch and guys go and check it out. [MUSIC]

