Oculus Touch makes virtual reality better

CNET First Look
Oculus Touch makes virtual reality betterThe Oculus Rift didn't let you reach out and grab things in VR. These controllers change that.
Transcript
[MUSIC] [UNKNOWN] else? Want some? I got it for all of you. With the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset shipped earlier this year you couldn't reach out and grab things. Oculus touch controllers are the missing piece to the puzzle. They've got buttons, joysticks, and triggers, but what's really amazing is they let you reach out and grab things naturally. hold down a button on the ring finger, and you can grab whatever you see in VR, whether it's a gun, objects on a table. They're accurate enough, you can juggle things on a VR, even bounce a ball on top of a ping pong paddle. The neat thing about the touch controllers is that they have integrated sensors inside, so you can tell when your finger is on the trigger, and it will show your finger in the game wrapping around That trigger. You put your thumb down here, it can tell your thumb's in the shape of a fist. Where you put up here, you'll see a nice big thumbs up in the air. You put your finger right here you got a pointer fingers. So right now I've got finger guns going on a right now. So unlike most ocular test that you might have seen in this room has three cameras in there. You've got 360 degree coverage. Wherever I aim this gun in this room, I should be able to hit it with pretty good accuracy. Getting buried. Pull out your pistols, aim at the targets with the occula pitch controllers, and go right where you're aiming. Need to reload your guns, all you gotta do is flip out those cylinders, let those bullets spin out, load them, put them back up again, and you're ready to fire. This is Arktika, I'm 100 years into the future, a mercenary and a postapocalyptic future where. Thing world has frozen over. I've got buttons. I can open up the windows and see what it looks like outside. I can turn on and off the lights. Tap of that index finger. Feels a lot more natural than most. You're pressing a little joystick and buttons to get things done. This is Kingspray Graffiti, and my Oculus touch controller is a graffiti spray can, it's a spray paint can. If I hold it down, I can really spray the heck out of this wall, cover it with my pink stuff, there we go. And if I want to get a different can of paint, I just click this stick over, I can get some rusty metal, brown rusty metal, yeah, let's get some of that. Let's just deface the heck out of this thing for fun cuz this is the Lone Echo. I am a robot, a futuristic AI. And I look at those little robotic tendons move in my hand, that's something. Reach out and grab the glowing disk. Interesting. It shows me where my occulus touch is around my hand. A representation where the actual controller is that I'm touching. That's kind of neat. So in this game, since I'm in a space station in zero g, I need to actually pull myself through the environment with my hands. Just grab onto these surfaces. Reach out and push on them to get myself through the Space Station. Have you ever seen one of those games of hockey where everybody starts brawling and you wanna be in the middle of that fight? Well, do that here with these Oculis Touch controllers. I'm getting beat the heck up. But maybe I can do something about that. [MUSIC] Come on. There you go. Yeah. You got them. One down. All right, taking you out next. So this is Robo Recall. A VR game from Epic Games where I have to blast these robots out of the sky using these pistols that I'm holding in my real life hands even though I can only see them in digital and wirebits I can also grab them with my hands, rip them apart, grab that head right off. Good bye robots. Fire in two different directions at once, cover all kinds of targets. This is basically the best Light gun shooting game I've ever played. This is what I think I'd buy an Oculus Touch for, I gotta say. [SOUND]