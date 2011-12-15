Your video, "Nokia Lumia 710 (T-Mobile) "
Nokia Lumia 710 (T-Mobile)

Brian Bennett takes a look at the Nokia Lumia 710 for T-Mobile at the launch event in New York.
Hey guys. This is Brian Bennett at CNET.com and we are taking a look at the new Nokia Lumia 710 for T-Mobile and device costs only $49.99. It's gonna be available of January 11... Basically it's a Windows phone 7.5 mango device. You can tell by the live tiles and the configure, you know, functions that this... this whole interface offers. It's got basically updates that are pulled in real time and you can see that, you know, if you have a certain... a new e-mail or if you got a new message, it'll automatically appear in the window here. You'll also have a lot of the apps that your accustomed to seeing on iOS or Android... You've got Netflix that's already pre installed. You'll also have the Nokia Drive which is a turn by turn GPS Navigation app and that actually is a really good value because a lot of GPS apps like that will cost extra. So you'll also have Local Scout which lets you find, you know, things to do, places to go to if you wanna eat or do shopping or anything based on your current location. Of course you got the Zune Music which connects to the Zune subscription service. You can download music tracks. All in all it's a very... very cool interface. You can pin... different apps from the menu over here. You can pin them over to the start menu which is pretty cool... and the Mango also adds multi tasking which allows you to run different... multiple apps at once. It's got on back a 5 megapixel camera here with an LED flash... you got the speaker here as well. On top you've got the power button, a standard 3.5 mm headphone jack and we got a micro USB port here as well. What's really nice is a dedicated camera button here on this side which actually will wake up the phone... if it's locked. A lot of phones can't do that which is a pretty cool feature. So another... another actually cool thing is that. This phone comes in 2 versions. It's got a white version that we're looking at right now and a black version... which just is all black but the European model actually has interchangeable battery... placed back here when you can actually have like 5 different colors... from blue to yellow to red. All in all it's a very cool device. We look forward to getting in our own review sample. So check back at CNET.com for more information. I'm Brian Bennett, CNET.com.

