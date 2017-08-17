Your video, "Nokia finally has a flagship Android phone to get excited about "
Nokia finally has a flagship Android phone to get excited about

The Nokia 8 is stuffed full of all the top-end components you'd want in a flagship and comes wrapped in a gorgeous, glossy metal shell.
[MUSIC] Nokia finally has a true flagship Android phone for you to get excited about. It's called the Nokia 8 and unlike Nokia's previous Android phones, this one is a real powerhouse. At it's core is Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor backed up by four gig of ram. It's delivered benchmark scores to easily rival Samsung's Galaxy S8. So, rest assured, there's very little you can throw at it that it can't handle. The 5.3 inch display is pin sharp thanks to the ultra HD resolution and it's also bright enough to use even under these office lights. Around the back you'll find not one but two cameras, one of which shoots in the color, the other only in black and white. Good news for those of you that love those dramatic, moody portraits. They both have 13 megapixel resolutions and both shoot video in 4K. There's a 13 megapixel camera on the front as well. And thanks to some software trickery you can take photos with both the front and back camera to combine them into a single split screen image. You can also live stream that split screen view directly to Facebook or YouTube for occasions where you want to show off a lovely scene and your grinning selfie at the same time. That's all wrap up and a really sleek highly polished metal body which I think looks really smart although it is a total [UNKNOWN] magnets. Nokia [UNKNOWN] phone is splash proof not water proof which is disappointing, given that water proofing is something that we're use to seeing on top end phones. On the upside it has a finger print scanner, in front charges the USBC and it got a latest version of Android on board At 599 Euros it's absolutely not cheap. But that top end price will get you a top end phone that's absolutely worth considering. Particularly if you have any kind of nostalgia for the Nokia name. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

