Your video, "Next-gen military tech: A speedboat that turns into a submarine "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Next-gen military tech: A speedboat that turns into a submarine

In simulated amphibious assault scenarios, the Marines at Camp Pendleton are training for the next generation of warfare using new high-tech tools to aid them on the battlefield.
2:37 /
Transcript
On the sand, in the air, and in the water. The marines here at Camp Pendleton are training for the next generation of warfare. Mike, sierra, mike sierra, 565. [UNKNOWN] Throughout my entire career, maritime supremacy was guaranteed. Air supremacy was guaranteed. Now even a primitive adversary like ISIS is flying UAVs with explosive charges on them. So the pressure's on. The pressure's on. Colonel Dan Sullivan is trying to relieve that pressure by putting new high tech tools in the hands of his Marines. From mobile 3D printers that can create spare parts in the field to unmanned robots mounted with machine guns. The unique thing here is having the actual scientists and engineers in the field for two weeks testing and evaluating a host of technologies. This week's exercise brings together more than 100 pieces of advanced technology and lets Marines work with them in simulated amphibious assault scenarios. [SOUND] But, putting so much faith in autonomous devices raises concerns over hacking. This is being designed with a cyber threat in mind. If there is no cyber security it's no good. I think that's quickly becoming our center of gravity, is defending our network. Can it hold how many rounds? Probably, 200. The technology was designed by, both, military and civilian innovators But not all of it was originally intended for the battlefield. So just climb in. The Hyper-Sub is a speed boat that turns in to a submarine. Wow, this is really cool. If it sounds like a kid's James Bond fantasy, well that's exactly how it started out for inventor Reynolds Marion. I just always figured it'd be A good idea as a kid to have a really cool speed boat that could go out and dive when you wanted to dive. From youthful minds, these creations are now in the hands of young warriors like Corporal Edmund Kennedy. You've been in the marines four years and yet you've got all this top brass asking you, what do you think? Yes sir, that's definitely a change of pace. He's one of the marines participating in the exercise and for him a lot of the technology feels familiar. It's almost like being at home and just playing a video game. Did you ever think that you would be able to bring those video gaming skills to the job? Not in a million years, my mother told me it was a waste of time, but look at me now mom. The marines are gonna take what they've learned from this exercise and narrow it down to their favorite technologies with the goal of purchasing some of these equipment for a future deployment. They say those purchases are going to happen fast. Think Silicon Valley speed and not Pentagon Red Tape. Carter Evans, CBS News, Camp Pendleton.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
1:36
In this week's wrap-up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says its verification process is broken but a fix is coming. Meanwhile, Facebook is...
Play video
Video: How to improve sleep using tech
How to improve sleep using tech
1:04
Don't let the time change mess up your sleep schedule. Here's how technology can help put you to sleep.
Play video
Video: Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
1:32
Today's major tech stories include Trump's summit to discuss violence video games, the Tesla Semi's first major cargo haul and who's...
Play video
Video: Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
1:11
Today's top tech headlines include the availability of Android P operating system, Bitcoin plunging after SEC announcement, and Amazon...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
2:44
Several BlackBerry patents were used by Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the suit. Facebook says...
Play video
Video: Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
1:25
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Uber waited way too long to notify users affected by a massive breach.
Play video
Video: Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
37:17
SpaceX uses a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the bus-size Spanish communications satellite, Hispasat 30W-6, into orbit high above the equator.
Play video
Video: Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
1:06
Today's top tech headlines include the possibility of new high-end headphones from Apple, rumors of Amazon possibly partnering with...
Play video