New friends for Sackboy in Little Big Planet 3

E3 2017
New friends for Sackboy in Little Big Planet 3At E3 in Los Angeles, Sony shows off the latest update to the popular Little Big Planet franchise for the PlayStation 4.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hello. [APPLAUSE] I'm Pete Smith and I'm here today to show you Little Big Planet for the first time on Playstation 4. The sock point here is back. [INAUDIBLE]. This one's called the pumpanator. And it can pumper. And I can use it to pump this wheel and reveal a completely friend for Sackboy. This is Oddsock. Hi, I'm Oddsock. And what makes me different from Sackboy? Well, for starters. I'm oh, I can wall jump. Yes I can guys, I can. [LAUGH] Oh. Keep attention guys, keep attention. [LAUGH] Come on get the Yay. [INAUDIBLE]. As well as being the biggest, he's also the strongest. So come on guys. I'm going to push this really heavy block and let you follow me through. Thank you Toggle. Wait for me Come on Sack Boy. Oh Okay, so as well as being the biggest new character, Toggle can also become the smallest at the tap of a button. And fit through small gaps like this. [LAUGH] Now I'm going to turn back to heavy Toggle and reveal another new character called Swoop. Hi everyone. I'm Swoop. Woo hoo. So, although all of the new characters got fantastic great new abilities. [MUSIC] But none of them like, can fly. So now we [UNKNOWN] and we need to get to the, platform high up over there and we can all do it in different ways. The [UNKNOWN] of sackboy, is one of sackboy's new abilities which is climbing [MUSIC] toggle to world jump [INAUDIBLE] [UNKNOWN]. [INAUDIBLE]. So we can pick you up and take you to a platform we can't get to and make you go heavy. Great. And we can jump through. Okay, now this last section, a tunnel you can go down and pull this sponge and let it free. Brilliant. And I'll [INAUDIBLE] I'll use the pumpinator, return the favor, [MUSIC] and then we can all get into the rocket, and we can blast off out of the level [UNKNOWN] toggle with it your gonna need to go heavy. Well done everyone, good stuff. [APPLAUSE] Thank you everyone. We're gonna go. We'll leave you with a little bit more of Little Big Planet from PlayStation 4. Thank you. [APPLAUSE] [APPLAUSE] [MUSIC] [APPLAUSE]