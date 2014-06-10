Your video, "New friends for Sackboy in Little Big Planet 3 "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

E3 2017

New friends for Sackboy in Little Big Planet 3

At E3 in Los Angeles, Sony shows off the latest update to the popular Little Big Planet franchise for the PlayStation 4.
4:48 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hello. [APPLAUSE] I'm Pete Smith and I'm here today to show you Little Big Planet for the first time on Playstation 4. The sock point here is back. [INAUDIBLE]. This one's called the pumpanator. And it can pumper. And I can use it to pump this wheel and reveal a completely friend for Sackboy. This is Oddsock. Hi, I'm Oddsock. And what makes me different from Sackboy? Well, for starters. I'm oh, I can wall jump. Yes I can guys, I can. [LAUGH] Oh. Keep attention guys, keep attention. [LAUGH] Come on get the Yay. [INAUDIBLE]. As well as being the biggest, he's also the strongest. So come on guys. I'm going to push this really heavy block and let you follow me through. Thank you Toggle. Wait for me Come on Sack Boy. Oh Okay, so as well as being the biggest new character, Toggle can also become the smallest at the tap of a button. And fit through small gaps like this. [LAUGH] Now I'm going to turn back to heavy Toggle and reveal another new character called Swoop. Hi everyone. I'm Swoop. Woo hoo. So, although all of the new characters got fantastic great new abilities. [MUSIC] But none of them like, can fly. So now we [UNKNOWN] and we need to get to the, platform high up over there and we can all do it in different ways. The [UNKNOWN] of sackboy, is one of sackboy's new abilities which is climbing [MUSIC] toggle to world jump [INAUDIBLE] [UNKNOWN]. [INAUDIBLE]. So we can pick you up and take you to a platform we can't get to and make you go heavy. Great. And we can jump through. Okay, now this last section, a tunnel you can go down and pull this sponge and let it free. Brilliant. And I'll [INAUDIBLE] I'll use the pumpinator, return the favor, [MUSIC] and then we can all get into the rocket, and we can blast off out of the level [UNKNOWN] toggle with it your gonna need to go heavy. Well done everyone, good stuff. [APPLAUSE] Thank you everyone. We're gonna go. We'll leave you with a little bit more of Little Big Planet from PlayStation 4. Thank you. [APPLAUSE] [APPLAUSE] [MUSIC] [APPLAUSE]

Latest Gaming videos

Video: GeForce Now is good enough to addict you to cloud gaming
GeForce Now is good enough to addict you to cloud gaming
1:39
The service, still in beta, has its flaws, but at its best feels just having a gaming laptop
Play video
Video: We played with Nintendo Labo's crazy cardboard creations
We played with Nintendo Labo's crazy cardboard creations
2:39
Our first play test had us building RC cars and fishing poles, playing with giant robot suits and lots more. Here are our impressions...
Play video
Video: Best VR games of 2017
Best VR games of 2017
2:13
If you've ever asked yourself, "What's worth playing in VR?" -- these games might be your answer.
Play video
Video: DropMix is weird and very wild
DropMix is weird and very wild
2:11
It's part toy, part game, part music maker. It may also be a gimmick, but one that's worth at least a look.
Play video
Video: Watch us unbox the very heavy Xbox One X
Watch us unbox the very heavy Xbox One X
3:25
On sale November 7 for $500, CNET has the Xbox One X in house. Here's what's inside the box.
Play video
Video: Oculus Rift and Touch get price cut
Oculus Rift and Touch get price cut
1:19
Oculus announces new $399 price for its Oculus Rift VR headset.
Play video
Video: Samsung Odyssey: The premium mixed-reality headset
Samsung Odyssey: The premium mixed-reality headset
1:26
Designed for Microsoft's mixed-reality experience, this $500 headset has AMOLED screens and built-in headphones and microphones.
Play video
Video: Lenovo gets in on the VR game with the Explorer headset
Lenovo gets in on the VR game with the Explorer headset
1:29
This lower-cost Windows mixed reality headset has built-in cameras and optional motion controllers.
Play video