New features in Windows 10

Tech Minute
New features in Windows 10The Creators Update is rolling out to PCs. From 3D capabilities to voice commands, here's a quick look at what's new.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Got a minute? The new Windows 10 creative update is here for your PC and here are some features to try out. Night light makes the screen use a warmer color temperature in the evening so it doesn't disturb your sleep. Find it in settings, system, then toggle on the switch under the display tab. Voice assistant Cortana can now turn off, restart, or lock your computer. Just say hey, Cortana, lock my computer. [SOUND] [MUSIC] Locking your computer. [MUSIC] Paint 3D is a new Windows app to create and manipulate 3D models. Make your own drawings and have them automatically turned 3D, or use the existing models. Microsoft's Edge browser now shows previews of all the tabs you have open when you press the arrow button on the top toolbar. In San Fransisco I'm Lexy Savvides CNET.com for CBS News. [MUSIC]