Tech Today

New bug causes issues for Apple, Samsung pulls Android update

The biggest news of the day includes a flaw that causes apps on iOS, MacOS and WatchOS devices to crash. Meanwhile, Samsung ceases its rollout of Android 8.0 for its Galaxy S8 because of rebooting problems.
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. Multiple reports appeared online detailing a new bug affecting iOS Max and Apple watches, if you receive a message with a particular Indian language character, it could cause your app to crush as well as cause Apple Springboard on iOS to restart Springboard is the software that is responsible for displaying the iOS home screen, the bug affects iOS 11.2.5 but seems to be fixed in the beta edition of iOS 11.3. Mobile WOrld, the first outlet to report the issue says the character will also crush Mac software like the APp Store, Safari and Notes WatchOS, also encounter a similar problem. [MUSIC] Earlier this week, Samsung begin rolling out android 8.0 for the galaxy S8. However, it was quickly pulled, the company says the update caused some devices to reboot unexpectedly. Samsung says, it is looking into the issue but did not mentioned the timeline as to when S8 owners can expect to get the latest version of android. Nokia announced it "initiated a review of strategic options for it's digital health business". Back in 2016, Nokia purchased Withings, a company that specialized in smart health devices for $191 million. Withings then became a part of a new Nokia digital health division. The review announcement does not give any country direction as to what Nokia will do next, other than saying the review quote, may or may not result in any transaction, or any changes, end quote. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNet tech today app available for ios and android.

