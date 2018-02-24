Your video, "New AirPods coming, Amazon to expand Go stores "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

New AirPods coming, Amazon to expand Go stores

Today's major tech stories include new versions of Apple AirPods, Amazon expanding its automated Go stores and SpaceX's plan to launch satellite global internet.
1:06 /
Transcript
The is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. According to report from Bloomberg, Apple is plaining in releasing AirPods on a regular basis. Word is the company is already making a version with an upgraded wireless chip and another model that is water resistant. Look for the new AirPods to allow for Siri activation through a voice command, as well. Amazon is expected to debut more Amazon Go stores in addition to its original Seattle location. Recode is reporting that the company may open up to six new stores by the end of the year. The expansion might not be that far-reaching, though, as most of the stores will remain within Seattle, but there is a possibility of one of them opening in Los Angeles. And finally SpaceX has successfully launched low Earth orbit satellites in order to test the company's new starling project,a system that aims to revive Internet to parts of Earth where it's not as abundant. Satellite isn't the most efficient way to deliver Internet service, but SpaceX believes it's a viable option. You can save today with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google play store.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
1:36
In this week's wrap-up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says its verification process is broken but a fix is coming. Meanwhile, Facebook is...
Play video
Video: How to improve sleep using tech
How to improve sleep using tech
1:04
Don't let the time change mess up your sleep schedule. Here's how technology can help put you to sleep.
Play video
Video: Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
1:32
Today's major tech stories include Trump's summit to discuss violence video games, the Tesla Semi's first major cargo haul and who's...
Play video
Video: Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
1:11
Today's top tech headlines include the availability of Android P operating system, Bitcoin plunging after SEC announcement, and Amazon...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
2:44
Several BlackBerry patents were used by Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the suit. Facebook says...
Play video
Video: Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
1:25
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Uber waited way too long to notify users affected by a massive breach.
Play video
Video: Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
37:17
SpaceX uses a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the bus-size Spanish communications satellite, Hispasat 30W-6, into orbit high above the equator.
Play video
Video: Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
1:06
Today's top tech headlines include the possibility of new high-end headphones from Apple, rumors of Amazon possibly partnering with...
Play video