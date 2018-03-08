Netflix streaming numbers, Spotify cracks down on modding

Tech Today
Netflix streaming numbers, Spotify cracks down on moddingToday's major tech stories: Netflix's impressive streaming numbers, Spotify's crackdown on modded software and Google Lens hitting all Android users.
Transcript
This is Cnet and here are the stories that mater right now. Netflix's 117 million subscriber base streamed content to 450 million devices just in the last month the company has said. That breaks down to 3.9 devices per member. Meaning if you're using four or more to stream Netflix Were ahead of the curve. Any way you slice it, these are big numbers and show a clear signal that viewing habits are becoming more varied. Spotify is cracking down on modified software that tricks the service into delivering premium access. Spotify will first warn offenders, then ban or suspend accounts that violate the terms of service. A right Spotify has if it deems your account activity to be nefarious and finally Google is rolling out its lens feature to all Android users running the latest version of a company's photos app lens packs in a number of useful features from identifying landmarks to automatically connecting to Wi-Fi just by pointing your phone's lens at the printed information. As for iOS users, lenses scheduled to hit those platforms later on. You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google Play store.