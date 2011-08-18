Netflix vs. Blockbuster

CNET Prizefight
Netflix vs. BlockbusterStill steaming from the recent Netflix price changes? Then Blockbuster might be the service for you...or is it? Find out who'll be crowned King of the Ring between these two disc rental and streaming services!
Transcript
What's up Price Bite fans? I'm Brian Tong, and with changes in Netflix's pricing, people are looking for alternatives. So, we're bringing you a throwdown showdown with 2 disc and streaming subscription services. It's a Price Bite point out between Netflix and Blockbuster. Our judges for this fight are Senior Editor, John, Game of Thrones, Falcone; Executive Editor, David, The Bad Boy, Carnoy, and myself, Ring a Ling a Ding Tong. Now, we'll take all the 3 judges' blind scores and average them out to the nearest 10th each round. The final Price Bite's score will be an average of all rounds using the same decimal system. These 2 services aren't exactly alike; so, we'll break it down for you. So hold on to your butts, round 1 is all about the disc subscription plan. Netflix has the largest physical disc collection with over 100,000 TV shows and movie titles with a plan that starts at 799. And if you want Blu-rays, you'll pay 2 more bucks a month. Blockbuster's disc plan brings its library of over 95,000 movies and TV shows, but you'll also be able to rent video games from a collection of more than 3,000, and there's no additional cost for Blu-rays with plan starting at 999. But on the fact, the Blockbuster gets many of its new releases 28 days before Netflix, and it's Blockbuster that takes round 1 with a perfect 5 and Netflix gets a 3.7. Next round is streaming subscription plans. Neither company has released specific numbers for their streaming collections, but Netflix has 799's streaming plan is packed with older movies and it shines when it comes to catching up with TV series from the past, but when you're done with that, what's left? It's biggest drawback is its weak library of new and current content that we all care about. Now, Blockbuster doesn't offer a monthly streaming plan; instead, it's an on-demand service with little to no TV show content where you can rent new movies for 399 a pack or purchase them as well. Its advantage is that it still brings new titles 28 days before Netflix but the cost will add up fast. Netflix takes round 2 with a 3.7 and Blockbuster gets a 2.7. So after averaging 2 rounds, Blockbuster leads by 2 tenth of a point. Round 3 is device support. Netflix is supported on nearly every major connected device from bones to game consoles to TVs and add it all up, and it's over 200 pieces of hardware. It really feels like it's on every device. Blockbuster support is growing. You can access it on laptops, some phones and more, but it's still way behind. And when 50% of Netflix viewing is done on game consoles, you probably want to get in on that action. Netflix takes this round with a perfect 5 and Blockbuster gets a 3. Next round is overall convenience. Netflix brings a clean user interface across all of its digital devices that feels familiar, and getting people to trust in mailing disc, because of its ease and reliability, was pretty much created by Netflix. Now, Blockbuster's web interface needs a little streamlining, but it's not horrible. Its flexible disc-by-mail program is solid. What the differentiator here is the ability to walk into a physical Blockbuster store and swap out your rentals. Now, that sounds great if you're close to one, but they're aren't that many left. Netflix takes another round with a 4 and Blockbuster gets a 2.7. So, after averaging 4 rounds, the tables have turned and Netflix now leads 7 tenths of a point. The final round that will decide it all is combined value. Things have cooled to a simmer after a hot boiling period with the new price changes that's splitting up with the streaming and disc rental plans. Well, let's do the math. Even after the split, if you add up both the disc plan and the streaming plan at 799 each, you're spending just under $16 a month. And let's look at the Blockbuster plan. It starts at 999 for disc rentals, and yes, that includes Blu-ray and games, but if you watch just 2 on demand movies in a month, you're already at $17. Now, these plans come down to what kind of content you care about, but Netflix looks like the more compelling of the two, and it takes the final round with a 4.3, and Blockbuster gets a 3. So, let's average up all 5 rounds, and in the Price Bite where Blockbuster took the lead after 2 rounds, Netflix fought back and takes this Price Bite 4.1 to 3.3, and is your Price Bite winner. We know these services aren't exactly alike, and even though Netflix is king of the ring, your best bet might be getting the combination of Netflix's streaming for 799 and Blockbuster's disc rental plan for 999, you will really get the best of both worlds. I'm Brian Tong. Thanks for watching. We'll catch you guys next time on another Price Bite.