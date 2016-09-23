Your video, "Motorola Moto Z Play packs a big battery and a reasonable price "
[MUSIC] The Moto Z Play is Motorola's third phone to feature magnetic pins that work with modular accessories. These snap on Moto Mods as they're called, can change up your handset's look, turn it into a point and shoot camera, and transform it into a standalone audio speaker. Compared to the Moto Z and the Moto Z Force the Z Play is a more midrange option. It has a 5.5 inch screen like the others but it's thicker, heavier, features a snapdragon 625 processor. And a lower resolution 1080p display. But it also has a bigger 3150 ampere battery. Which clocked in one of the longest battery run times we've seen. With mild usage it lasted four days without a charge. ANd with turbo charging it took about an hour to reup it's charge to 50%. In addition unlike the other two phones the Z play still has a headphone jack. So you can listen with your wired headphones while charging it with a USB-C type cable. On the back, you'll get a 60 megapixel shooter and on the front is a 5 megapixel camera. The handset features Android 6.0 Marshmallow, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with the option to expand via a micro SD card. Now as a mid-range Moto, the X Play is cheaper too. In the US, it costs $408 on Verizon. Motorola will release an unlocked version too, and that'll be compatible with GSM networks for $450 or about 499 euros. For more information, including our full Motorola Moto X Play review, check out CNET.com [MUSIC] [SOUND]
Motorola Moto Z Play

CNET Editors' Rating

 Excellent
Even if you don't give two licks about its cool modular capabilities, get the Motorola Moto Z for an affordable phone with an impressively enduring battery life.
Read Full Review

Visit manufacturer site for details.

