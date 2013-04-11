Your video, "Moshi Mythro earphones: quality sound, budget price "
Moshi Mythro earphones: quality sound, budget price

The well-designed Moshi Mythros feature decent sound and a comfortable fit for $30.
Hi. I'm David Carnoy, Executive Editor for CNET.com and I'm here with the Moshi Mythro in-ear headphones. Now the name is inspired by an element in the Tolkien novels Mithril that's lighter than metal and yet a lot stronger than metal, and there's a bit of aluminum in the housing here so it's not an all-plastic in-ear headphone, but it is rather inexpensive earphone at around $30. What's nice about it is that it is lightweight and comfortable. It also sounds very good for the money. It does have an integrated microphone with a 1-button remote; that remote is a call answer/end button as well as a skip track forward and back button. You tap it twice to skip a track forward and tap it 3 times to skip back. It won't work with all phones, but it is designed to work with iOS devices. Couple other small things worth mentioning, this does come with 3 silicone eartips, and the nice thing about these eartips is that there are color-coded. There's a little bit of red on the inside of one that allows you to tell the difference between right and left without having to look for those little letters. While these earphones seem well-built, I can't say how durable they are. They do come with a standard straight plug, not an L-shaped plug, but in the 2 weeks that i used them I didn't have a problem with them. That said, they don't come with any sort of carrying case. As far as their sound goes, what's impressive about them is they do have a lot of bass, good detail as well, so it's a pretty aggressive earphone, not necessarily for everyone but for a lot of today's listeners and a lot of today's music, it is a good earphone. It's also a good value at $30. I'm David Carnoy and that's the Tolkien-inspired Moshi Mythro in-ear headphone. Thanks for watching.

