CNET First Look
Monster Beats by Dr. Dre Pro HeadphonesThe Monster Beats by Dr. Dre Pro Headphones deliver a sturdy design and top-notch sound quality for those who enjoy skull-shattering bass. If you're a casual listener and can afford them, they're a worthy investment but if you're an audio purist then...
Transcript
Hey, I'm Julie Rivera. And today we're gonna take a look at the Monster Beats Pro by Dr. Dre. So far the most expensive pair of headphones from the Dr. Dre line. The first thing you'll notice is the sheer size of these things. They're big and they're heavy. About an hour or so of continuous use, the Pros eventually cause some discomfort and pinching, despite the leather-like padding on the crown and the ear cups. The large-padded headband which is not so subtly emblazoned with the Beats signature moniker, attaches to adjustable [unk] sides, ending with full-sized ear cups that rotate upwards for storage. The build quality is solid and extremely durable. I've knocked it around a bit, dropped it a few times, and tossed it to the side once or twice, and barely a scuff nor scratch has shown up. The Beats Pro feature input and output audio ports on each ear cup, allowing for some [unk] action. Looks a little dorky, but it beats sharing that single ear bud with your friend on the train. You guys know what I'm talking about. Each ear cup has a flip-up design, rotate towards the back of the head, and you've got an ear available. Remaining focused on your DJ set, while monitoring the outside environment. Each ear pad is also removable in case you wanna swap them out for denser or lighter ones in the future. The single red audio cable cord is thick and rubberized with a very tightly coiled section at the bottom, to which a quarter inch gold plated adaptor is studded to. The detachable cable locks into place on the bottom of each ear cup and can be swapped to either side of the ear cups as well. One last thing, we were surprised to find that only a travel pouch was included in the packaging, as opposed to a hard shell carrying case like the Pro's predecessors. With the $450 price tag, we expect to have these babies protected. I'm Julie Rivera and this was a first look at the Monster Beats Pro by Dr. Dre.