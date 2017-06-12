Your video, "Microsoft's next console is the Xbox One X, Apple adds new iMessage feature "
Microsoft's next console is the Xbox One X, Apple adds new iMessage feature

Today's major stories include Microsoft officially debuting the Xbox One X (formerly known as "Project Scorpio") and Apple debuting a new iOS 11 feature in iMessage that will let users talk to businesses.
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. Microsoft unveiled all the details on its next Xbox. It's been codenamed Scorpio, but it's new official name is Xbox One X. The One X is not a next generation console. Instead, it's a souped up version of the Xbox One, that can play games at 4k resolution, and it supports all Xbox One accessories. Microsoft claims the Xbox One X is the most powerful console available. It will cost $500 when it's released on November 7th. [MUSIC] Apple unveiled a new feature in iMessage called Business Chat, that will let companies connect directly with people. iMessage users will be able to ask questions. Learn more about products and services, troubleshoot problems, and make purchases using Apple Pay. The new business chat feature will be built into iOS 11, which is scheduled to arrive later this year. Two new retro gaming consoles are coming in September. First up is the Atari Flashback 8 Gold, which will come with 120 games, two wireless accessories, and a design inspired by the Atari 2600. Then there's the Sega Genesis Flashback which will come with 2 wireless controllers, 85 games, and be able to support Genesis and Mega Drive.

