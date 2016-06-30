Tomorrow Daily
Microsoft Research wants you to kill VR zombies with your bare hands (Tomorrow Daily 386)Discussing Microsoft Research's vision of using unadorned hands to control and manipulate VR objects; also, we check out Google Bloks and think about how it might help kids learn coding.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Greetings citizens of the internet. Welcome to Tomorrow Daily, the best geek talk-show in the known universe, I'm Ashley Esqueda. And I'm Jeff Canata and we got your backs for those headlines. Virtual reality controllers have gotten really, really good, but they're still not your hands. Hey, why don't we just use our hands? That's what Microsoft research seems to think, and it looks like they're making progress on that concept. They're using inexpensive sensors and computers to track hand movement and using 3D points to build the user's gestures in a virtual environment.Making it possible for a regular hand to interact with virtual objects with ease! This research probably won't show up on the Viber Oculus in the near future, but it's exciting to think about the possibilities for precise gesture control on devices like HoloLens or even Magic Leap, which would make navigating an augmented reality Legality, much more like Minority Report, which is what we all want, right? Yeah. That's the future we were all dreaming of. This is me being Tom Cruise. Boom, boom, boom. That's good, but he had gloves on. This doesn't even need gloves. He did have gloves on, yeah. This is gloveless. Should be better than Minority Report. Take that Minority Report. Deal with it, guys. Coding for kids, can be really fun in an app, but Google is experimenting with actual blocks of code. This is Google Blocks, a research project designed to help lower the barrier of Entry for coding to young kids. Lawson's interesting in that it doesn't actually use a computer to teach kids to code. Instead it uses physical blocks that look like little connectible pucks to teach kids coding concepts. Each puck can be instructed to perform an action with the help of a raspberry pie. And then kids can arrange the blocks to see what the final string of code actually does. The project is opensource and Google hopes toy companies and other companies will seize on the idea and use their data to create products like toys, smart-home objects, and more. I love this. I love getting kids thinking that way early. Sure. And being able to understand how separate things connect and how a computer thinks. It's really, really cool. Yeah, and to do it with something very tactile as opposed to just looking at an iPad screen or an android nexus screen and say, ok well, I'm just dragging and dropping. That's good, but I think this is even better because we all kind of learn by doing. Right And this is sort of a really fun way to get kids to sort of be interested in how that concept happens. Would you say it's pucking great? [SOUND] I missed you [INAUDIBLE]- [LAUGH] So much! I feel like we've got to talk about Microsoft research. Yeah. No, I agree. We have to. Yes. I think inputs in gross reality are going to be huge, and going forward and I think it's going to be a real deep, interesting conversation. Yeah. So you guys please share your user feedback with us using the hashtag hey TD on Twitter. Yeah, we'd love to incorporate your comments into our conversation on Thursday when we talk about this and all the stories that we talked about earlier in the week. So, yeah! Any of that stuff, using the hashtag, we know you're talking about it and we'll incorporate that into our show. Hit us up guys, hit us up on Twitter. We are done with headlines which means we get to see one of our, the ten ultimates. Second to last selfie for this month's phonetographer of the day. [MUSIC] Todays phonetographer of the day is Chris, who took this selfie on an iPhone 6 Plus. That's an adorable selfie. Chris writes, hey Ashley and Jeff, it's Chris here. Love the show and all the good work you do. As a photographer, I thought I would take these selfies of my boyfriend Austin and I for Ohio Pride Month They were taken using my iPhone 6 Plus. Me, left. Austin, right. We are at Sharon Woods park in Sharonville, Ohio where you can walk the mile trail and see several waterfalls. As always, keep up the fantastic check news. How great is this? Adorable. I love it. I love people in love I got to admit, I'm going to kind of miss the selfies. I am. But I think next month. But. We're starting the new theme of pets, and it may even trump selfies. I might screaming at everybody's little pet. [LAUGH] We're just going to melt every day. I love you, your adorable faces. I do. I do, guys. But I also really love adorable pet faces. [LAUGH] That's right. So I'm very excited to see pictures of your pet. Whether they are standard domesticated dogs, cats, or maybe you've got a really weird pet at home. Maybe a baby squirrel showed up at your house one day and didn't want to do and yeah, you got a pet squirrel. I don't know. I don't know what your life is but you should send your pictures To Tomorrow@CNET.com Yeah make sure you tell us what device you took them on. Make sure that you tell us that we have permission to use it on our show. And give us the pronunciation of any kind of word or name in your e-mail that might give us problems. Which is everything. Yeah. If you named your dog in Vulcan, please tell us how to pronounce that. Yeah And, also we need to know a little story, because we love hearing about your dog or cat or pet or squirrel friends. Whatever. You know, you guys, like I said, I don't know your life. I won't pretend to. That's it for today's show. We will be back tomorrow with our long show. Anthony Carboni is coming. Im not familiar. I have heard terrible things about him. Yeah, he He's a monster. I, you know I've heard everybody I said have said these awful things about him so, I mean, it could be really bad. Yeah, we're building it up. So, come hang out with us and Anthony Carboni tomorrow and you can find us on the internet we're tomorrowdaily.com. If you'd like to share the show we always appreciate that And that is it for today. But until next time. Be good humans. Bye guys. [MUSIC]