Tomorrow Daily
Farming meat cells to grow a meatball (Tomorrow Daily 309)A company unveils a meatball made by science, and a team at MIT scores a big win at a Hyperloop competition.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Greetings citizen of the Internet. Welcome to Tomorrow Daily, the best geek talk show in the known universe. I'm Ashley Esqueda. I'm Jeff Cannata and today It's headlines. [MUSIC] I was not expecting that but I'll take it. We hear a lot about food sustainability in the new and one company is looking to make a big splash with their lab cultured meat. Memphis Meats Switch, honestly sounds a lot like a corner barbecue stop is making its official debut this weekend at a demo day in San Fransisco. They're working on creating all kinds of meats from animal cells. Beef, pork, and poultry are all on the company's menu, and they're working along side award winning chefs to create recipes us regular Janes and Joes actually want to eat. The CEO of the company says they're going to, "do to the meat industry what the car did to the horse and buggy industry." Earlier this week, the company showed off the world's first lab-cultured meatball and honestly, by the looks of the video I would be into it. Really? Yeah, I think I would eat it. Looks like a real live meatball. [LAUGH] Okay, we may have to talk about this on Thursday because that's insane. Fair enough. A team at MIT is celebrating this week based on advancing hyperloop technology. There's been a lot of speculation and idea surrounding Hyperloop Tech, including whether or not it's even possible. SpaceX sponsored an international competition aimed at potential designs for Hyperloop Technology. In MIT's [UNKNOWN] Rotating pod design took the top prize. Magnetic ski's lift the pod when it's in motion and mechanically fail safe hydraulic breaks would slow the pod down when necessary. The next step is building a small scaled prototype of the pod by May of this year and continue developing the concept. The goal of this project is to get the pods, Reaching speeds of 100 meters per second, Ashley. I hope they have seatbelts. That's real fast. It's really fast. Seatbelts might not even be required, cuz if an accident happens, you're basically vapor. Yeah, yeah. Which would be terrifying. So hopefully these small-scale prototypes End up being super- I'm ready to use this- Safe. I'm ready to use the Hyper Loop. You're in? Yeah. You're in? These are both great stories though, I think we need to. [LAUGH] I mean- [UNKNOWN] I know that sounds disgusting, but yes, we'll be deep diving tomorrow into the cultured meat story cuz I think there's a lot of Discussion to be had there. And if you guys wanna get in on that discussion, you can use our hashtag #HEYTD. Yeah, shout at us, let us know whether you would eat synthetic meat, because I'm gonna challenge Ashley on that one on Thursday. It's a real question. It's a real question. And our favorite tweets will be used on the show tomorrow. With that being said, let's check out our phonetographer of the day. [MUSIC] Today's phonetographer of the day is Pavel, who took this on a Nexus 6P. Yeah, Pavel wrote to us and said hi Ashley and Jeff! Last weekend we took a trip to Bergen. The weather was changing every 15 minutes, but as we went for a walk in [UNKNOWN] Well done. I hope I got that right thank you. We managed to time it perfect with some lovely winter sun. We made it just in time to the nearest cafe as we noticed the coming snow storm across the water. The picture was taken on my Nexus 6P and has not been retouched. As usual you have the right to use the picture in the show, love the show. This is the best picture of a Bergen since Murphy Brown Yeah get out. See what I did there? Nobody knows what that reference is. There's a person who got that, and they are so happy right now. Who's watching Murphy Brown on TBS right now. It's the saddest thing I've ever heard. All right guys, if you want to send in your photography please email us tommorrow@cnet.com Now all of our information down here. Send us your picture. Yeah. Tell us what device you took it on and give us permission to use it on the show, and of course, tell us a little story about it, 'cause we love it. We love that. Also we love hearing from you on the Twitters and other social media. You can talk to us, you can talk to the show. All that information is in front of you. We'd love to hear from ya Yeah, we would. Hey, tomorrow is our big long show. Come back for that. Come back for that. We are talking to CEO of Loot Crate Matt Arevalo tomorrow, which will be really exciting, cuz they just announced some new crate, there's a lot of stuff going on with Loot Crate but until then Be a good human. Be a good human. See you guys next time, bye! Bye. [MUSIC]