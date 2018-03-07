Loomo aims to be part Segway and part robot

CNET First Look
Loomo aims to be part Segway and part robotIt's a scooter and a robot with a lot of possibilities.
Transcript
Hi, C-Net, nice to meet you. [MUSIC] While we are still years away from having our own personal robots, like R2D2, The loomo is trying to take us a step closer to that reality. It's both the robot and a personal transporter. The basic of loomo is a Segway mini pro I never rode one before but after a couple awkward attempts I They have a blast zipping around, but the real fun begins when you get off the scooter and press the button on the knee-high upright. It turns into a robot. There's a display with a friendly blue circle that is quick to identify you. It has AI computer vision powered by Intel Real Sense, that detects your face and body. The Loomo runs on Android and has its own apps. It can take pictures, record video, and most exciting follow you around. You don't even have to face it for the follow mode to work. Granted, we demo-ed the feature in a tiny room, so it'll be interesting to test it where there's more space. There is an accompanying smartphone app that lets you remote control the Lumu. You can even type words for the robot to speak. But all of this leads to the question What for? It's true potential has yet to be identified, and that is one of the reasons the company Nine Bot, which makes the Lumu, is launching a crowd searching campaign on Indie Gogo. The company hopes to hear from early adopters about how they might use the Lumu. As always, please note that CNET's reporting on crowdfunding campaigns is not an endorsement of the project or its creators. And with that said, I'll give the last word to Lulu. To learn more about me check out CNET.com. [MUSIC]