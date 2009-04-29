LG Rumor2 vs. Samsung Rant

CNET Prizefight
LG Rumor2 vs. Samsung RantThese two phones are made for messaging, and they look almost identical to each other. So who will reign supreme? The Samsung Rant and the LG Rumor2 battle it out in the Prizefight ring.
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:07 [ Background music ] >> Brian Tong: What's up prizefight fans I'm Brian Tong and we've got a battle between 2 cell phones that are the masters of messaging. In this weeks prizefight face off between the LG Rumor 2 and the Samsung Rant. Our judges for this fight are senior editor Kent German, associate editor Nicole Lee and yours truly. We'll take all 3 judges scores and average them out to the nearest 10th each round. The final prizefight score will be an average of all rounds using the same decimal system. We're going 5 rounds. First up who's got the looks? These phones have nearly an identical design but there are a few subtle differences. The Rumor 2 is a little slimmer. It has rounder edges and nice metallic highlights. I'm right handed so I prefer turning it on its right side to slide open the key board. The Rant comes in different colors but it's a little boxier and thicker by a slim, slim margin. You'll also need to turn the phone on its left to get to its keyboard. All the judges agree the Rumor 2 gets a 4 and the Rant gets a 3. Next round of Navigation. The Rumor 2 Slick keys might be a turnoff for some people but the D-Pad is raised on the edges and it's a little easier to hit. The Rants keys are more distinguishable from each other in feel and so is the D-Pad but its main advantage is its 1 click interface that gives you easier access to key services directly from the main screen. The Samsungs Rant gets the edge with a 3.7 and LG's Rumor 2 gets a 3.3. After averaging 2 rounds the Rumor 2 leads by 3/10 of a point. The next round is messaging. Both phones have it all with text messaging, MNS, email support across the board including support for exchange and low discorporate email, so it comes down to the keyboard. The Rumor 2 has a more spacious design and even includes a row dedicated for numbers. Even though the Rant has a larger space bar for a target it doesn't put the Rant on Top. The Rumor 2 gets a 4.7 and the Rant gets a 4. Next round is general features. The Rumor 2 has GPS, stereo Bluetooth and a 1.3 megapixel camera and it may be the newer of the 2 phones but feature wise it's behind. The Rant is a 3G phone, comes with a 2 megapixel camera, GPS, Bluetooth and you have access to YouTube and Sprint TV content. This one's not even close. The Rant gets a 4.7 and the Rumor 2 gets a 3. Now after 4 rounds the Rant has taken the lead by just 1/10th of a point. The final round that decides it all is called call quality. Both phones are on Sprint and both phones had similar phone call quality. Our judges were mixed here but some of us felt the Rumor 2 had a subtle echo effect while the other judge felt the Rant sounded murkier. The call quality wasn't bad at all and this round ends up even. We're giving both phones a 3.7. So let's average out all 5 rounds and in a battle where the Rumor jumped on top after 2 rounds. The Rant came back in the 4th, held onto its lead and before price fight winner by just 1/10 of a point. Now these are both great messaging phones that look alike and function the same way but the abundance of features help put the Samsung Rant on top. I'm Brian Tong thanks for watching. We'll catch you guys next time on another prizefight. ^M00:03:24 [ Music ]