LG Kizon tracks your kids (hands-on)

Here's a potentially interesting gadget for parents is LG Kizon which lets you keep track of your children. So the Kizon is very simple to use. You put this watch looking thing on your child's wrist. Inside of there there's a 2G sim card that can handle GPS. Then this app for the parents lets you request the location of the device, so you can see where your kids are on the map. So communication isn't only one way, however. If the child presses this phone button, which is the only button on the [UNKNOWN] itself, then they can talk to the parents using the device. As you can see LG has taken pains to make the Kaizen look as child friendly as possible. I think the idea is that this is something the kids who aren't old enough to use a Smartphone yet, but maybe you want those sort of Smartphone features basically being able to keep in touch with them and know where there are. What do you think of the Kaizen? Is it a sensible idea or not? Let me know. And check out cnet.com/ether for much, much more. [MUSIC]

